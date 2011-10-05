SINGAPORE Oct 5 An investor group led by Baring Private Equity Asia is seeking the sale of retailer Courts Asia Ltd, which has operations in Singapore and Malaysia, for over S$500 million ($380 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

Asia Retail Group, which owns the assets, has hired HSBC and BNP Paribas for the sale, the source said.

Courts Asia and the banks were not immediately available to comment.

The investor group tried to list the retailer last year, but valuation concerns delayed the listing.

"The IPO market is not good for the next three to six months," said the source, adding sale is the most viable option.

Baring Private Equity Asia manages assets of about $5 billion. ($1 = 1.315 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)