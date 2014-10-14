LONDON Oct 14 The founder of one of London's oldest hedge funds, whose $600 million Weavering business collapsed in 2009, formally pleaded not guilty to all 16 fraud-related charges in his trial at a London court on Tuesday.

Magnus Peterson, a Swedish-born hedge fund manager, faces allegations of fraudulent trading, fraud by misrepresentation, forgery, abuse of position, false representation, furnishing false information and obtaining a money transfer by deception between 2003 and 2009.

The high-profile trial began on Monday and is expected to last 12 weeks. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by David Goodman)