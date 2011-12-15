LONDON Dec 15 London-based private bank
Coutts & Co has lost one of its most senior bankers less than
two months after an October management reshuffle saw him moved
from an international to a British-focused role.
James Fleming, former head of international private banking
who was recently moved to lead the UK Entrepreneurs and
Landowners client group, has left to take up a new position
elsewhere, he confirmed to Reuters by email.
Fleming, who had led the bank's growth strategy for the
Middle East, would not reveal details of the new position but a
spokesperson at Coutts confirmed on Thursday he had left the
bank.
Coutts, owned by Royal Bank of Scotland, and one of
Britain's best known private banking brands, has counted
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, sports stars, pop idols,
financiers and National Lottery winners among its clients.
It recently embarked on a drive to make its business more
international as part of a shake-up driven by Rory Tapner, head
of RBS' wealth division, who joined from UBS last
year.
The bank plans to rebalance its mix of customers away from
the home British market of Coutts, reducing the proportion of
British clients from about 60 percent to about 40 percent.
In April, Coutts recruited Alex Classen, a former head of
private wealth for Europe and the Middle East at Morgan Stanley
to run its international arm.
