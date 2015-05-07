ZURICH May 7 Royal Bank of Scotland's
overseas private banking arm, Coutts International, said on
Thursday its Chief Executive Alexander Classen would leave,
which comes shortly after Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) agreed to
buy the wealth manager.
"We confirm that Alexander Classen has decided to leave the
organisation," Coutts International said in a statement. Reuters
reported the news on Tuesday, citing a source.
The veteran Swiss private banker will be replaced by Michael
Blake, who is currently the unit's general manager in Asia and
will relocate from Singapore to Zurich.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart)