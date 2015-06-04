June 4 Coutts & Co, the wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group, appointed Mark Lund a non-executive director.

Lund will join Francesca Barnes as an independent director on the company's board, Coutts said.

Lund, who has 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, was previously chief executive of St James's Place Plc and Virgin Direct.

He is the vice chairman of British Ski and Snowboard Ltd and chairman of Equiniti's regulated financial services businesses.

Coutts also named Brian Mulholland finance director.

Mulholland joined the company in February 2014, Coutts said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)