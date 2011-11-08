LONDON Nov 8 The UK financial watchdog will
fine Coutts & Co, the private banking arm of the Royal Bank of
Scotland (RBS.L), about 6 million pounds for the way it sold
savings products linked to U.S. insurer AIG (AIG.N), the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper said, without citing a source, the fine,
expected to be announced as soon as Tuesday, is one of the
stiffest penalties ever handed down by the Financial Services
Authority.
The fine comes after years of complaints from investors,
including Sir Keith Mills, founder of the Nectar loyalty card
scheme, who say they were not properly told of the risks
involved in AIG Life Premier Bonds, the article reports.
Mills parked 65 million pounds of the money he received for
selling Nectar in AIG bonds, according to the article.
The FT said, without citing a source, that the fine is
understood to relate to bonds sold between 2003 and 2008.
RBS and Coutts were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Carol Bishopric)