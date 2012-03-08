March 8 Covanta Holding Corporation on Thursday sold $400 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclay's Capital, Credit Agricole, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: COVANTA HOLDING CORPORATION AMT $400 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/19/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 436 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS