March 5 Renewable energy company Covanta Holding Corp said it doubled its quarterly cash dividend and raised its share buyback program by $100 million.

The Morristown, New Jersey-based company raised its quarterly cash dividend to 15 cents per share, from 7.5 cents.

The dividend is payable on April 12 to shareholders on record as of March 30.

Last month, Covanta posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by higher sales of recycled metals.

Covanta shares, which have gained about 17 percent so far this year, closed at $16 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton Cordeiro)