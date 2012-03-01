(Adds details, shares)
By William Mapote
MAPUTO, March 1 Mozambique wants to impose
a capital gains tax on the sale of Cove Energy Plc, the
Africa-focused gas explorer at the centre of a bidding war.
Minerals Minister Esperanca Bias said on Thursday the
government wants to introduce the tax to benefit from a
transaction linked to its own resources.
Mozambique has become a target for resource-hungry investors
due to its vast reserves of coking coal and major gas
discoveries off its shores.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc made an $1.6 billion offer
for Cove after the UK-listed company put itself up for sale and
was immediately trumped by Thai state-controlled oil and gas
group PTT with a bid worth $1.8 billion.
The overseas investment arm of Indian oil producer Oil and
Natural Gas Corp and gas distribution company GAIL
India Ltd have also said they may join the bidding
war.
Cove's main asset is an 8.5 percent stake in the Rovuma
Offshore Area 1, where operator Anadarko said
recoverable reserves could top 30 trillion cubic feet of natural
gas.
"We are monitoring the negotiations, and what we have said
is that we are going to put in place a capital gains tax," Bias
told journalists.
She said the level of the tax had yet to be decided and the
government would write this into law to be applied to future
deals as well.
"We are not in favour of any company in particular, but as
we need to develop an LNG (liquefied natural gas) plant in the
country, we would prefer a company with enough capital and
expertise to help in that plan," Bias said.
Analysts said this could put Shell in a strong position.
"We consider the most preferred bidder to be Shell, with an
established credentials and an LNG track record that is capable
of a timely monetization of the gas resource base," FirstEnergy
Capital said in a note.
Officials at Cove, which closed 6.6 percent lower at 226
pence, declined to comment.
The British oil and gas explore put itself up for sale in
January.
Its main shareholders include Standard Life, M&G Investment
Management, Fidelity Worldwide, F&C Asset Management and J.P.
Morgan Asset Management UK, according to Thomson One data.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Young in London; Writing by
Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Erica Billingham)