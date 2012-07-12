* Shell extends offer for Cove for fourth time
LONDON, July 12 Oil major Shell
extended for a fourth time the deadline for Cove
shareholders to accept its $1.8 billion offer, continuing to
leave the door open for it to trump a higher bid from a rival
suitor as the takeover battle enters its final stages.
Shell has been vying against Thai group PTT Exploration &
Production for control of Cove since February, as the
two fight for access to Cove's stake in huge gas fields off the
coast of Mozambique.
Under Takeover Panel rules, the last day which Shell, whose
current bid was trumped by PTT's $1.9 billion bid in May, could
submit a higher offer for Cove is July 17.
With the approach of the July 17 cut-off day and in a
situation which the Takeover Panel deems is still competitive -
that is, neither side has submitted its final offer - it can
push the parties into an auction situation, usually run as a
sealed bid process.
Shell said on Thursday it was extending its offer to 1200
GMT on July 25 from the previous deadline on July 11.
In the current circumstances and under Takeover Panel rules,
Shell, which said the current acceptance level for its offer was
3.27 percent, can continue to extend its offer until July 31.
Shares in Cove, which have consistently traded above the 240
pence level of PTT's bid on market bets that Shell will return
with a higher offer, were up 0.9 percent to 275 pence at 1008
GMT.
Up to 100 trillion cubic feet of gas - enough to supply
Germany, Britain, France and Italy for a decade - have been
discovered off the coast of Mozambique in the last two years
with forecasts that $50 billion could flow into the country to
help develop the resources to turn the country into a gas
exporter to energy-hungry Asia.
