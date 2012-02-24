* Cove shares soar above bid price, suggesting counterbid
seen
* Other parties remain interested - sources
* East Africa seen emerging as major LNG producer
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, FEB 24 - Thai state-controlled oil and gas
group PTT has trumped Shell's bid for
Mozambique-focused Cove Energy Plc and prompted hopes
of a bid battle, with a proposed offer worth 1.12 billion pounds
($1.76 billion).
News of the offer sent Cove shares 20.7 percent higher to
235 pence by the market close -- above the offer price -- as
investors bet on a bid war.
The emerging battle reflects the intense industry interest
in East Africa, a previously little-explored area which is
tipped to become a major natural gas producing region.
Cove has an 8.5 percent stake in the Rovuma Offshore Area 1,
in Mozambique, where operator Anadarko has said
recoverable reserves could top 30 trillion cubic feet of natural
gas.
The project partners plan to build plants to freeze the gas
into liquefied natural gas (LNG) and ship it to Asian markets.
Italy's Eni has also made major gas finds in a
neighbouring exploration block, while Norway's Statoil
has also made a large gas discovery just across the border in
Tanzanian waters.
PTT's Exploration and Production unit said on Friday it
planned a 220 pence-per-share bid, which would be conditional on
government approval and recommendation by management.
Cove kicked off a sale process in January, and Shell
attempted to pre-empt rivals by making an early 992
million-pound offer proposal, which was described by analysts
when it was announced on Wednesday as "stretched".
Cove had said on Wednesday it would expect to recommend
Shell's 195 pence-per-share offer. But in a statement
on Friday, Cove said it would now withhold any view on
approaches until it saw firm bids on the table.
Shell declined to comment on whether it would increase its
bid, and Cove declined to say if other parties were planning
bids.
Sources close to the matter said a wide range of parties had
viewed Cove's "data room" and could yet bid.
Shell was expected to seek to increase its stake
in the Rovuma block and possibly seek to acquire interests in
other blocks in the region as bankers and analysts noted Cove's
8.5 percent stake was well below the level Shell usually took in
LNG ventures.
Eni is expected to sell some of its interest in
its block, and some smaller players with stakes in East Africa
blocks are seen as acquisition targets, suggesting Shell or
another oil major could use the Cove stake to build a
significant position in the region.
Demand for LNG has grown faster than most other fuels in the
past decade, leading to high prices and fat profits for those
involved in the business.
Japan's reduction in focus on nuclear power after the
Fukushima plant crisis has contributed to expectations that Asia
will continue to drive robust LNG prices for years, despite
strong global gas production growth due to shale discoveries.
PTT is Asia's third-largest oil and gas group by
market capitalisation but had been overshadowed as a buyer of
overseas energy assets by Chinese state-backed oil and gas
groups which have been the most aggressive bidders for fields in
Africa and South America in recent years.
In addition to Anadarko, Japan's Mitsui and Indian
groups Bharat Petroleum and Videocon each
own 10 percent stakes in the Rovuma licence.
UBS is advising PTT. Morgan Stanley advised Shell on its
bid, while Standard Chartered advised Cove.
($1 = 0.6369 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Greg
Mahlich and David Hulmes)