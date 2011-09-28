* Says firm, two officers failed to disclose ABCP problems
* Commercial paper market froze up in 2007
* Collapse froze up C$32 bln in paper, caused writedowns
TORONTO, Sept 28 Coventree Inc COFh.V, the
finance firm at the heart of the 2007 freeze-up of Canadian
asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP), has been found by
regulators to have misled investors in the run-up to the
collapse.
In a 153-page decision on Wednesday, an Ontario Securities
Commission panel said Coventree and two of its senior officers
broke securities laws by failing to disclose material facts
about the underlying weakness of the ABCP market.
The officers are Geoffrey Cornish, who served as president
of Coventree during 2006 and 2007, and Dean Tai, who was the
company's chief executive during the same period.
The ABCP market collapsed in August 2007 on fears over how
much it was exposed to securities backed by U.S. subprime
mortgages, leaving investors unable to redeem some C$32 billion
($31 billion) of the paper.
Coventree, the largest player in the market for ABCP that
was not sponsored by the big Canadian banks, created and
administered several ABCP conduits. The conduits sold
short-term investments backed by longer-term assets such as
auto or credit card receivables, mortgages and more complex
instruments.
In its decision, the OSC referenced internal communications
at Coventree showing executives' increasing concerns about the
weakening market for ABCP.
The company did not tell investors that Dominion Bond
Rating Service had adopted a more restrictive credit rating
criteria in early 2007, and it failed to disclose material
changes ahead of the market freeze-up, the OSC said.
The freeze-up of the commercial paper market led to a
cascade of writedowns at companies that held the investments.
In 2009, several Canadian banks and brokerages agreed to
pay C$138 million in fines to settle accusations by regulators
that they failed to take proper steps to protect their clients
when they sold them ABCP.
The OSC, the largest of Canada's thirteen provincial and
territorial regulators, acts as both prosecutor and adjudicator
in enforcing securities laws.
(Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Rob Wilson)