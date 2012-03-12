March 12 Coventry Health Care Inc said it would start paying a dividend to shareholders, following larger health insurers that have initiated similar significant payouts to their investors.

Coventry said on Monday that an initial quarterly cash dividend of 12.5 cents per share will be paid on April 9. That would amount to 50 cents per share on an annual basis, equating to a yield of 1.5 percent, based on Friday's closing prices.

Coventry Chief Executive Allen Wise said the company's balance sheet would allow it to still pursue strategic growth opportunities and maintain share buybacks despite initiating the dividend.

Rivals UnitedHealth Group Inc, WellPoint Inc , Aetna Inc and Humana Inc have all started dividends or substantially raised their payouts in recent years. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)