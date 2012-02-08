* Q4 EPS ex-items 58 cents vs 63-cent Street view

Feb 8 Coventry Health Care Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that fell short of analyst estimates on Wednesday, hurt by higher-than-expected taxes and a spike in claim costs for its Medicaid plans for low-income Americans.

The regional U.S. health insurer also forecast 2012 profit that barely encompassed the average estimate of analysts.

After outperforming for much of 2011, health insurers have reported more tepid results for the fourth quarter, while some issued weaker-than-expected 2012 forecasts.

"Neither the performance in the quarter nor the guidance is likely to be seen as a positive catalyst for the stock," Wells Fargo analyst Peter Costa said in a research note of Coventry's report.

Coventry's quarterly net income fell to $85.7 million, or 60 cents per share, compared with $150.3 million, or $1.01 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, earnings of 58 cents were 5 cents below the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Coventry's tax rate of nearly 40 percent was "well above" the 34.5 percent rate expected by Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Borsch.

"While 4Q fell short of our/Street EPS, it appears a higher tax rate explains the entire variance," Borsch said in a research note.

Revenue edged up 0.3 percent to $3.13 billion, about $40 million ahead of the analyst target.

Coventry, which had 3.62 million members at the end of 2011, spent 82.1 percent of its premium revenue on medical costs. For its Medicaid plans, it spent 94.4 percent of its revenue on medical costs, up from 85.4 percent a year ago.

Leerink Swann analyst Jason Gurda said the Medicaid costs could reflect setting aside reserves for a new Medicaid contract in Kentucky.

Coventry projected 2012 earnings of $3.10 to $3.30 per share. Analysts are looking for $3.27. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Derek Caney, Dave Zimmerman)