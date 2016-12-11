BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp to buy Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp Inc to acquire Centrue Financial Corporation
SYDNEY Dec 12 Australian travel insurance provider Cover-More Group on Monday said it had agreed to a A$741 million ($551.16 million) takeover offer from Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group.
Under the deal, Zurich will acquire Cover-More for A$1.95 cash a share, a 48 percent premium to the target's last closing price of A$1.32 on Friday.
It marks Zurich's second acquisition in the Australian insurance market this year. Zurich in March purchased Macquarie Group's life insurance division for an undisclosed sum.
($1 = 1.3444 Australian dollars)
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 26 Newly-fomed Banco BPM is considering a sale of its asset manager Aletti Gestielle SGR as it seeks to "optimise" the Italian bank's assets, sources told Reuters on Thursday.