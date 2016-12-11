SYDNEY Dec 12 Australian travel insurance provider Cover-More Group on Monday said it had agreed to a A$741 million ($551.16 million) takeover offer from Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group.

Under the deal, Zurich will acquire Cover-More for A$1.95 cash a share, a 48 percent premium to the target's last closing price of A$1.32 on Friday.

It marks Zurich's second acquisition in the Australian insurance market this year. Zurich in March purchased Macquarie Group's life insurance division for an undisclosed sum.

($1 = 1.3444 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Bernard Orr)