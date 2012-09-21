LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - The awakening of South Korea's covered bond market may be delayed, after a dramatic rally in the US dollar bonds of domestic issuers poured cold water on calls for the product.

Two consecutive ratings upgrades have tightened spreads by some 40bp on senior unsecured bonds from the country's biggest commercial banks since August 24, eating into the cost savings that covered bonds can offer.

"Looking at where South Korean banks are issuing right now, I don't think a South Korean covered bond can price much tighter than this," said one Seoul-based DCM banker at a global house, echoing other market participants across the region.

The waning appeal of covered bonds comes just as a multi-year effort to put the necessary regulations in place is nearing a conclusion. A draft bill is set to be submitted to the National Assembly before the end of next month.

Korea Housing Finance Corp is the only South Korean issuer to have issued traditional covered bonds (it used a specific law allowing it to securitise its assets), while a 2009 issue from Kookmin Bank came with a similar structure, but also included credit cards in the cover pool.

The proposed covered bond law had been hailed as a way to broaden offshore funding alternatives for South Korea's banking sector, which is heavily dependent on foreign-currency funding.

"Covered bonds are gaining traction in South Korea, although the development of a South Korean covered bond market could take time," said Ted Lord, a managing director at Barclays responsible for covered bonds.

"With changing perceptions on government debt risk, there is always room in global portfolios for safety-bucket investments - especially at a time when safe assets are getting rarer and rarer."

SPOILT FOR CHOICE

But even with the framework in place, South Korean banks may find themselves lost in a crowded covered bond market. Issuance continues apace in Europe, where the main covered buyers are focused, while Australia's four major lenders have also become big issuers in the senior secured format.

"One thing that could entice European investors to buy is diversification. However, for that to fly, you need to tell them there would be tons of South Korean, or at least other Asian, covered bonds coming so that they will start doing their credit work. At the moment, it's difficult to say that this would be the case," said one regional credit analyst.

As for Asian investors, who already know the credits, the tighter spreads of covered bonds may be off-putting. Some analysts suggest that the lower yields of a covered bond may prompt local accounts, largely unfamiliar with the product, to look for pick-up elsewhere.

Debt market bankers, however, remain hopeful. Even if the savings are not so impressive for now, they are still not to be scoffed at.

Bankers point to European covered bonds, which are at least 30bp-40bp tighter than senior unsecured paper for the region's top issuers, and Australian securities, which offer around a 40% spread saving over plain vanilla bonds, as indications of how much South Korea's banks may save with the structure.

"When investors are looking for exceptional value, South Korea ticks the right box, offering an outstanding investment destination," said Robert Londrigan, head of Asian DCM at Commerzbank. "Given time, covereds should be able to offer cost savings, as they have proven time and time again that they find their place in different jurisdictions."

The Korea Financial Services Commission-led task force is set to table the covered bond law with a 40-day legislative notice.

Final approval from the National Assembly is expected in November, although there is a risk that the presidential elections a month later might postpone enactment. (Reporting by Atanas Dinov, Editing my Matthew Davies)