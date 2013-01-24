LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - The covered bond market is facing another tough year in 2013 as reduced bank and sovereign creditworthiness threaten to spark a wave of downgrades similar to what was seen in 2012, Standard & Poor's said.

Over the past year, 25% of covered bond programmes saw their ratings cut, and ratings on a significant number of programmes are currently on negative outlook or CreditWatch negative, the rating agency warned in a report entitled "Covered bonds face another tough year" published on Thursday.

S&P said ratings on one in three programmes currently have a negative outlook, and in many cases because of similar outlooks on the sponsor bank or sovereign rating.

"Lower issuance costs and a spike in maturing bonds in 2013 could keep volumes this year broadly in line with 2012," said Mark Boyce, a credit analyst at S&P.

Global covered bond issuance fell sharply in 2012, as many European issuers met much of their short-term funding needs through cheaper central bank liquidity.

According to data from JP Morgan, European benchmark covered bonds (including issuance retained by borrowers) totalled about EUR205bn in 2012 - a 20% drop from 2011, and reversing the trend of rising volumes since 2009.

However, S&P did temper that outlook by saying that for 2013 issuers are expected to maintain overcollateralisation levels that are sufficient to support the ratings on their programmes.

"Covered bond issuance remains a competitive funding source for several issuers, even though unsecured bank funding costs have reduced more sharply over the past year," said Boyce.

DEVELOPING MARKETS

Highlighting that point, new covered bond jurisdictions such as Australia, Belgium and the developing markets of South Korea, Singapore and Latin America are expected to contribute significantly to issuance in 2013.

Global covered bond supply from non-eurozone countries exceeded issuance from euro area countries for the first time in 2012, according to Barclays.

A combination of bank deleveraging, improved access to unsecured funding and banks' desire to preserve assets for cheap ECB funding is driving the decline in issuance from European banks.

The US dollar market and other currencies such as Australian and Canadian dollars and Swiss francs are tipped to reach EUR70bn-equivalent, up from EUR55bn in 2011, according to Barclays research.

Since Australia introduced a covered bond law in 2011, Australian issuers placed more than EUR25bn in benchmark paper with investors in 2012 - 15% of the global total, S&P said.

"We estimate that major Australian issuers currently have capacity to sell a further EUR70bn," said Boyce.

"Last year, Panama saw the first ever Latin American covered bond rated by Standard & Poor's, and we anticipate that Mexico and Chile might see some issuance in 2013," said Boyce. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers & Julian Baker)