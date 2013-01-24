LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - The covered bond market is facing
another tough year in 2013 as reduced bank and sovereign
creditworthiness threaten to spark a wave of downgrades similar
to what was seen in 2012, Standard & Poor's said.
Over the past year, 25% of covered bond programmes saw their
ratings cut, and ratings on a significant number of programmes
are currently on negative outlook or CreditWatch negative, the
rating agency warned in a report entitled "Covered bonds face
another tough year" published on Thursday.
S&P said ratings on one in three programmes currently have a
negative outlook, and in many cases because of similar outlooks
on the sponsor bank or sovereign rating.
"Lower issuance costs and a spike in maturing bonds in 2013
could keep volumes this year broadly in line with 2012," said
Mark Boyce, a credit analyst at S&P.
Global covered bond issuance fell sharply in 2012, as many
European issuers met much of their short-term funding needs
through cheaper central bank liquidity.
According to data from JP Morgan, European benchmark covered
bonds (including issuance retained by borrowers) totalled about
EUR205bn in 2012 - a 20% drop from 2011, and reversing the trend
of rising volumes since 2009.
However, S&P did temper that outlook by saying that for 2013
issuers are expected to maintain overcollateralisation levels
that are sufficient to support the ratings on their programmes.
"Covered bond issuance remains a competitive funding source
for several issuers, even though unsecured bank funding costs
have reduced more sharply over the past year," said Boyce.
DEVELOPING MARKETS
Highlighting that point, new covered bond jurisdictions such
as Australia, Belgium and the developing markets of South Korea,
Singapore and Latin America are expected to contribute
significantly to issuance in 2013.
Global covered bond supply from non-eurozone countries
exceeded issuance from euro area countries for the first time in
2012, according to Barclays.
A combination of bank deleveraging, improved access to
unsecured funding and banks' desire to preserve assets for cheap
ECB funding is driving the decline in issuance from European
banks.
The US dollar market and other currencies such as Australian
and Canadian dollars and Swiss francs are tipped to reach
EUR70bn-equivalent, up from EUR55bn in 2011, according to
Barclays research.
Since Australia introduced a covered bond law in 2011,
Australian issuers placed more than EUR25bn in benchmark paper
with investors in 2012 - 15% of the global total, S&P said.
"We estimate that major Australian issuers currently have
capacity to sell a further EUR70bn," said Boyce.
"Last year, Panama saw the first ever Latin American covered
bond rated by Standard & Poor's, and we anticipate that Mexico
and Chile might see some issuance in 2013," said Boyce.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers &
Julian Baker)