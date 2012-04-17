LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - Australian regional bank Suncorp is poised to join the country's top four banks in the wholesale funding markets, having hired Deutsche Bank and Barclays to structure a covered bond programme.

According to a source close to the issuer, the bank would then be likely to issue in the euro market, though unlikely to often exceed a EUR1bn-sized bond.

Another banker close to Suncorp said that the entry of the Australian borrower will be a significant development in the country's emerging covered bond market, as it will be the first non-major to use the product for its wholesale funding needs.

Until recently, market participants were concerned that the emergence of covered bonds in Australia's domestic market had further extended the funding gap between the four majors -- ANZ, NAB, CBA and Westpac -- and their second-tier rivals.

Their fears stemmed from the fact that covered bonds are backed with prime mortgages -- meaning the smaller non-majors would not have enough assets to create sizeable and liquid bonds. They would have to pledge significant assets to collateral pools to secure Triple A status, effectively making the structure inaccessible to them.

As a result, bankers suggested that non-major banks could end up paying twice the spread they incurred last year for raising senior unsecured debt.

INCREASING APPETITE

But as Suncorp is one of the most highly regarded of the non-majors in Australia, it seems to be the strongest contender to test the economic value of the product. Given its A+ rating by Standard and Poor's, in optimal conditions it may not match the funding levels of some of the majors but could come close.

"Suncorp is not as strong of a credit as the others but covered bonds will be an economical funding tool. I would see a deal pricing only slightly back of the majors," said a covered bond structurer.

Australia's banks have turned to the US dollar, euro, sterling, Swiss franc, yen and Norwegian krone as well as to their domestic market to fulfill their funding needs since November of last year.

They have achieved mixed results, with the first two US dollar deals finding a lukewarm reception from the US investor base. Domestic bonds have found much higher demand.

Analysts had expected Australia's big four, with covered bond programmes totaling USD90bn, to issue about USD5bn apiece from the new market next year.

(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers and Marc Carnegie)