LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - Australian regional bank Suncorp is
poised to join the country's top four banks in the wholesale
funding markets, having hired Deutsche Bank and Barclays to
structure a covered bond programme.
According to a source close to the issuer, the bank would
then be likely to issue in the euro market, though unlikely to
often exceed a EUR1bn-sized bond.
Another banker close to Suncorp said that the entry of the
Australian borrower will be a significant development in the
country's emerging covered bond market, as it will be the first
non-major to use the product for its wholesale funding needs.
Until recently, market participants were concerned that the
emergence of covered bonds in Australia's domestic market had
further extended the funding gap between the four majors -- ANZ,
NAB, CBA and Westpac -- and their second-tier rivals.
Their fears stemmed from the fact that covered bonds are
backed with prime mortgages -- meaning the smaller non-majors
would not have enough assets to create sizeable and liquid
bonds. They would have to pledge significant assets to
collateral pools to secure Triple A status, effectively making
the structure inaccessible to them.
As a result, bankers suggested that non-major banks could
end up paying twice the spread they incurred last year for
raising senior unsecured debt.
INCREASING APPETITE
But as Suncorp is one of the most highly regarded of the
non-majors in Australia, it seems to be the strongest contender
to test the economic value of the product. Given its A+ rating
by Standard and Poor's, in optimal conditions it may not match
the funding levels of some of the majors but could come close.
"Suncorp is not as strong of a credit as the others but
covered bonds will be an economical funding tool. I would see a
deal pricing only slightly back of the majors," said a covered
bond structurer.
Australia's banks have turned to the US dollar, euro,
sterling, Swiss franc, yen and Norwegian krone as well as to
their domestic market to fulfill their funding needs since
November of last year.
They have achieved mixed results, with the first two US
dollar deals finding a lukewarm reception from the US investor
base. Domestic bonds have found much higher demand.
Analysts had expected Australia's big four, with covered
bond programmes totaling USD90bn, to issue about USD5bn apiece
from the new market next year.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers and
Marc Carnegie)