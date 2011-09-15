BARCELONA, Sept 15 (IFR) - Important improvements around labelling and transparency should be made to ensure the future health of the covered bond market Antonio Torio, chairman of the ECBC told investors and issuers on Thursday.

Torio who is also head of debt capital markets at Santander was speaking at the ECBC Covered Bond Council in Barcelona against a backdrop of ongoing scrutiny about the issues of transparency and covered bond labels as new investors continue to pile into the asset class.

2011 has seen a shift from senior unsecured to secured funding by European banks as talk of bail-ins and risk aversion have made investors wary of senior debt. According to a note published by JPMorgan in early September, European banks have issued an estimated EUR216bn of senior unsecured debt year to deate versus EUR246bn of covered bonds.

"The market keeps demanding we do better," he said. "The labelling effort and the simplicity of covered bonds is the key to their success as is the legislation that supports them."

He went on to add that the covered bond model as is known should be preserved and the market should not be tempted to adapt the structure despite the pressure banks are under to obtain much needed funding.

On the issue of transparency, during panels and key note speeches covered bond participants appeared open and introspective but away from the glare of the public stage bankers were much more critical about the calls for better disclosure.

Debate still raging

An industry source revealed there are still heated debates going on just how much disclosure issuers are should provide. Covered bond market participants are in the process of responding to the 157 items on a wish list presented by the ICMA covered bond council in April of this year.

According to the source that had seen an email exchange between ICMA's covered bond investment council and covered bond issuers, the two sides are not seeing eye to eye.

ICMA is requiring covered bond issuers to use a traffic light colour code to indicate if they would be able to comply with items or not. Green signifies the information is available, amber indicates it is possible for them to address the item and red means the information is not available.

"What you have is a very colourful pie chart but no one really knows what's going on," said a source. "I think the issue of transparency has become very powerful but they are asking things from us that we wouldn't share with our most important equity investors," he said.

"We want them to drop the whole issue and leave us alone. The truth is not every investor is asking for these levels of transparency," said another attendee.

Better labelling

The congress also addressed the issue of labelling with most speakers agreeing that a view of what a covered bond is will actually help the future health of the market. However, one banker did say that the discussions surrounding labelling are likely to cause controversy as by definition a label will exclude certain issuers.

Despite the fact that the covered bond market has been going from strength to strength this year, selling EUR19bn in the final week of August as the senior unsecured market remained firmly shut, the mood was serious throughout the morning sessions as bankers thoroughly defended the product and laid out plans for its future.

Referencing that reliance on covered bonds the question of whether banks are becoming too dependent on covered bonds was posed to a panel including an investor and a representative from the ECB.

Dennis Kraft, vice president and portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management said he was looking for diversity from issuers and believes that covered bonds cannot meet all of the funding needs of banks.

More transparency

"Covered bond issuance can't go to the sky," he said. "It wouldn't be healthy for the market and it wouldn't be healthy for banks. The question is: will it get overdone but the key is we need it to be getting back to the issue of transparency."

Kraft added that there isn't enough transparency in cover pools. "I would love to know what comes out of the pool just as much as I want to know what goes into it," he said.

In a report published on Wednesday, S&P warned that covered bonds were not the homogenous asset-class as some perceive it to be. Analysts said that characteristics of individual transactions were not only diverse but also liable to change over time due to variations in credit enhancement, asset-liability mismatches and collateral performance.

Representing the rating agents Helene Heberlein, head of European covered bond at Fitch Ratings said that overuse of the product could subordinate the senior unsecured rating as it would be less likely to get it back in the case of default but this has never happened yet.

She also echoed the sentiments of S&P's note said asset liability mismatches were the biggest risks to covered bonds.

For the fourth quarter the bankers expect a continued flight to quality and investors to remain in risk-off mode. The legislative enshrinement of covered bonds is set to continue but for now the market is having serious discussions. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)