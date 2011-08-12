LONDON, Aug 12 (IFR) - Fears surfaced this week that Spanish and Italian covered bond issuers could follow in the footsteps of Portuguese borrowers and struggle to regain market access as a result of the raging crisis in their home government bond markets.

The covered bond market has been an important source of funding for Spanish and Italian banks this year, particularly for second-tier names as they have had difficulty accessing the senior unsecured markets.

Italians banks have raised EUR11.8bn while Spanish have done more than EUR18bn. However, bankers are worried that, even if spreads recover, they could continue to be locked out of the market, in a similar fate as Portuguese banks which have been unable to issue since April 2010.

"Covered bonds have clearly been performing but if an investor is worried about Spain and Italy then they won't invest in their banks," said a syndicate banker at a Spanish bank.

"Sovereign spreads have come in but that is a bit false as it is based on ECB intervention. If the market is shut you can add on whatever new issue premium you want and it won't make any difference. I can't see the likes of Santander and BBVA repricing their curve in order to open the market."

Looking at the Portuguese covered bond market it is easy to see why bankers are nervous that Spanish and Italian names would suffer a similar fate.

For names like Caixa Geral de Depositos, which is seen as the strongest Portuguese issuer, the fact that it has traded as much as 150bp and 200bp through govvies has made little impact on risk-averse investors that are coupling the fortunes of the Portuguese sovereign with its banks.

Rumours were circulating that a number of Portuguese issuers were looking to enter the market in March this year but a deal never emerged. The market is said to be firmly closed and any mention of an opening is usually enough to draw laughter from covered bond participants.

As it stands there hasn't been any primary activity from Spanish or Italian names since June of this year and many are now turning to retained deals for ECB funding to plug the funding gap.

STABILITY NEEDED

In the short term the ECB intervention is being seen as a positive step and one that will hopefully bring about supply. By the end of last week Italian names had recoupled with the sovereign, a move syndicates say is a necessity for future covered bond supply.

On Friday five-year Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit were bid at mid-swaps plus 210bp and 200bp respectively, is in line with five-year Italy which is bid at mid-swaps plus 210bp.

In Spain, five-year Santander and BBVA covered bond spreads were wide of the sovereign and were quoted at mid-swaps plus 230bp whereas five-year Spain was quoted at mid-swaps plus 205bp.

But many fear that tightening in the secondary market will not be sufficient to quell investors' fears and peripheral issuers, even the strongest Italian and Spanish names, are likely to be left out in the cold.

"A bid or a tightening in the secondary market does not necessarily translate into the right conditions for new supply," said Julia Hoggett, head of covered bonds and FIG flow at Bank America of America Merrill Lynch.

"There is a tipping point of paralysis for both issuers and investors where an issue is trading too far through the sovereign for investors to want to position the relative value."

(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)