LONDON, Jan 20 (IFR) - New credits from a range of jurisdictions are taking full advantage of the continued absence of covered bond issuer stalwarts giving the sector a truly global currency dynamic for the first time.

Peripheral eurozone and German covered bond issuers, for once have been largely sidelined since the market reopened at the beginning of January. Some EUR30bn-equivalent has priced, via sterling, euro, Norwegian krone, Swiss franc and US and Australian dollar currencies, with more than two-thirds of which was sold outside of the euro area.

And in the single currency, non-eurozone domiciled issuance has accounted more than half of the offerings which is in stark contrast to last year which saw non-eurozone account for around a fifth during the same period.

In the past week, following the S&P sovereign and Eurohypo ratings announcements, there has not been a single eurozone issuer in the market.

Syndicate bankers were keen to point out that pretty much any core European issuer that could sell a covered bond had already done so and that a number of banks are heading into their black-out periods.

Even so, at least three German names had been rumoured to be looking to access the market this week, although bankers now say they are seeking more clarity before they accept the high spreads, as they are not in desperate need of funding.

"The truth is German and peripheral banks don't need to access the public market. This week, we've seen a short-dated sterling deal, an Aussie sterling and a dollar transaction, which is great news for the market," said a syndicate banker.

"There has been great demand in the sterling market for short as well as long dated transactions which National Australia Bank picked up on," said David Wallis, head of funding at Nationwide Building Society.

"The supply we have seen over the past three weeks needs to continue to be digested, but is a positive sign and may lead to more peripheral credits accessing the market," added Wallis.

PERIPHERALS STALLED

In previous years, peripheral credits would have already made their way into the covered bond market to access a cheap source of funding. However, credits from Spain and Italy now face prohibitive funding costs that bankers say will not ease until there is further tightening of the underlying Spanish government curve.

While there is likely to be ample demand from domestic accounts keen to invest their cash secured paper, bankers are united in the belief that government bonds will have to rally further to encourage issuance.

"We had been expecting the likes of BBVA and Santander, as well as some second-tier names, but that is on hold until we can get more clarity on the market," said one banker.

"When [government-guaranteed agency] ICO is around 65bp above the sovereign, five-year Cedulas from the national champions is likely to come around mid-swaps plus 270bp-300bp for a five-year deal," said Bernd Volk, head of covered bond research at Deutsche Bank

"The general tightening of sovereign spreads is very supportive of cedulas but the questions for issuers is: are they willing to pay such high spreads and how much political pressure they are under to be seen in the market?"

LTRO TO THE RESCUE

The answer appears to be very little. With the introduction of the LTRO, which offered three-year funding to Europe's banks, there is no incentive for them to take punitive pricing levels when they can borrow from the ECB at a rate of 1%.

Certain peripheral banks like Banca Civica have also turned to the private placement market to access funding. During the week, the Spanish borrower issued EUR3.5bn through five, six and seven year offerings.

This time last year, Santander and BBVA had already come to the market, respectively selling three and five-year transactions with matching spreads of mid-swaps plus 225bp.

In the Italian market, the situation appears even more extreme, as bankers expect the likes of Intesa to have to pay mid-swaps plus 350bp to access the market.

Intesa sold a EUR2.5bn covered bond in February last year that priced at mid-swaps plus 150bp, less than half what is now expected to be their current funding level.

And while bankers say the core European covered bonds are unlikely to be significantly affected by the S&P rating cut of nine European sovereigns, a similar action by Moody's could have serious implications for the sector.

"There could be some bad downgrades from Moody's that are likely to keep me up at night," said a covered bond banker.

"If they downgrade Italy, the impact on covered bonds could be as much as a three-notch rating cut, which would be pretty brutal. But the good news for the market is that supply looks set to continue, with more and more new issuers looking to use the product to access funding." (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Philip Wright and Alex Chambers)