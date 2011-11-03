LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday announced additional details regarding the implementation of its second covered bond purchase programme (CBPP2) but disappointed bankers by not announcing which countries would be the main beneficiaries of the programme.

Following the announcement, bankers welcomed a number of changes to the programme including the fact that the minimum rating has been lowered to BBB- from AA which now only excludes Greek covered bonds.

Also the minimum size has been lowered to EUR300m from EUR500m for the first programme which will make it more flexible to support weaker issuers.

"Back in 2009, CBPP1 mentioned a minimum rating of AA but times have changed and the ECB has had to recognise this," said Bernd Volk, director of covered bond research at Deutsche Bank.

However, bankers also added that they were somewhat disappointed by the information that was provided but that they weren't necessarily surprised.

"The market was hoping for more specifics on the geographic and primary/secondary split," said Derry Hubbard, head of covered bond origination at BNP Paribas. "It has yet to emerge how it will benefit certain countries but I think it's positive that on the same day the ECB cut its rate by 25bp, there is a lot of noise around covered bonds."

Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at Societe Generale had a similar view and said: "Overall it's good to have confirmation that the programme will go ahead but we still have no clarity on how it will be implemented."

"I think the market was a little optimistic to think that the ECB would release the final details when in the past they has been pretty tight-lipped."

Prior to the implementation of the first programme, the ECB issued a similar statement, but it wasn't until the central bank actually began buying bonds did bankers realise the programme was following the ECB capital key and there was an obvious preference towards the secondary market.

"In 2009, as the buy tickets settled, the ECB released details of the volumes purchases, but there was little, ongoing intraday clarity on the precise geographic focus," said Hubbard.

Under the new programme, the ECB will buy euro-denominated covered bonds in the euro area by means of direct purchases in both primary and secondary markets.

Purchases will begin during the course of November 2011 and are expected to be fully implemented by the end of October 2012 at the latest, the ECB said.

One banker who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said he had been in touch with the ECB and said that they may begin purchasing paper as early as next week and have a clear understanding of the importance of their activity in primary market rather than the secondary market.

"We're hearing from the ECB that they are aware that their involvement is really needed in the primary market. It may begin purchasing paper as early as next week and an optimist would think that it will be as early as Monday," he said.

During the first covered bond purchase programme, the ECB bought 422 individual bonds that were split 27% in primary and 73% secondary. In the wake of the announcement, the IBOXX tightened in by 100bp.

According to Deutsche's Volk, the most important element of the second programme is its mention of how the Governing Council will lend its CBPP2 portfolio.

"The rates will be crucial," he said. "I read it that national central banks may or may not go ahead with it so I don't think this is negative for the market."

As the covered bond market concludes a week where there hasn't been a single primary issue sold, the question now plaguing bankers is how the programme will benefit specific countries.

"Last time the Bundesbank bought a good amount of French paper, the question is whether we will we see the same happen this time around," said Mauricio Noé, head of covered bond origination at Deutsche Bank. "French banks are perceived differently than they were in 2009 so it will be interesting to see whether the Bundesbank has the same appetite." (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)