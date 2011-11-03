LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - The European Central Bank (ECB) on
Thursday announced additional details regarding the
implementation of its second covered bond purchase programme
(CBPP2) but disappointed bankers by not announcing which
countries would be the main beneficiaries of the programme.
Following the announcement, bankers welcomed a number of
changes to the programme including the fact that the minimum
rating has been lowered to BBB- from AA which now only excludes
Greek covered bonds.
Also the minimum size has been lowered to EUR300m from
EUR500m for the first programme which will make it more flexible
to support weaker issuers.
"Back in 2009, CBPP1 mentioned a minimum rating of AA but
times have changed and the ECB has had to recognise this," said
Bernd Volk, director of covered bond research at Deutsche Bank.
However, bankers also added that they were somewhat
disappointed by the information that was provided but that they
weren't necessarily surprised.
"The market was hoping for more specifics on the geographic
and primary/secondary split," said Derry Hubbard, head of
covered bond origination at BNP Paribas. "It has yet to emerge
how it will benefit certain countries but I think it's positive
that on the same day the ECB cut its rate by 25bp, there is a
lot of noise around covered bonds."
Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at Societe
Generale had a similar view and said: "Overall it's good to have
confirmation that the programme will go ahead but we still have
no clarity on how it will be implemented."
"I think the market was a little optimistic to think that
the ECB would release the final details when in the past they
has been pretty tight-lipped."
Prior to the implementation of the first programme, the ECB
issued a similar statement, but it wasn't until the central bank
actually began buying bonds did bankers realise the programme
was following the ECB capital key and there was an obvious
preference towards the secondary market.
"In 2009, as the buy tickets settled, the ECB released
details of the volumes purchases, but there was little, ongoing
intraday clarity on the precise geographic focus," said Hubbard.
Under the new programme, the ECB will buy euro-denominated
covered bonds in the euro area by means of direct purchases in
both primary and secondary markets.
Purchases will begin during the course of November 2011 and
are expected to be fully implemented by the end of October 2012
at the latest, the ECB said.
One banker who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said he
had been in touch with the ECB and said that they may begin
purchasing paper as early as next week and have a clear
understanding of the importance of their activity in primary
market rather than the secondary market.
"We're hearing from the ECB that they are aware that their
involvement is really needed in the primary market. It may begin
purchasing paper as early as next week and an optimist would
think that it will be as early as Monday," he said.
During the first covered bond purchase programme, the ECB
bought 422 individual bonds that were split 27% in primary and
73% secondary. In the wake of the announcement, the IBOXX
tightened in by 100bp.
According to Deutsche's Volk, the most important element of
the second programme is its mention of how the Governing Council
will lend its CBPP2 portfolio.
"The rates will be crucial," he said. "I read it that
national central banks may or may not go ahead with it so I
don't think this is negative for the market."
As the covered bond market concludes a week where there
hasn't been a single primary issue sold, the question now
plaguing bankers is how the programme will benefit specific
countries.
"Last time the Bundesbank bought a good amount of French
paper, the question is whether we will we see the same happen
this time around," said Mauricio Noé, head of covered bond
origination at Deutsche Bank. "French banks are perceived
differently than they were in 2009 so it will be interesting to
see whether the Bundesbank has the same appetite."
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)