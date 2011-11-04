(Refile to change currency code)
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - The implication that the ECB will
begin buying peripheral paper as early as next week under the
second covered bond purchase programme (CBPP2)will not prompt
many of Europe's largest investors into buying covered bonds
from the weakest jurisdictions.
The ECB on Thursday announced additional details on the
implementation of the purchase programme.
Most notably the minimum issue volume has been decreased
from EUR500m during the course of the first programme in 2009 to
EUR300m, and the minimum rating is now BBB-, which many bankers
take to mean is a way for the ECB to target peripheral countries
that are currently shut out of the market.
According to a number of accounts, as long as the sovereign
crisis is ongoing, Irish and Portuguese covered bonds will
remain a no-go area regardless of ECB backing, but Italian and
Spanish paper is an option they would consider.
"Deals sizes in the region of EUR300m could be very
illiquid, which we see as a disadvantage," said Chen Xu,
portfolio manager at Allianz Pimco."We would evaluate jumbo
transactions from Spain and Italy from a fundamental and
relative value standpoint."
Sebastien Gothier, senior asset manager at Dexia had the
view that while the programme will support covered bond spreads
compared to their respective sovereign it will not solve bank
funding problems.
"Investing in Portuguese covered bonds exposes you to the
macro economics of that country. We will continue to steer clear
of Greece, Ireland and Portugal for as long as market volatility
continues in Europe."
As volatility is expected to continue for the foreseeable
future, investors say they are unlikely to change their
investment strategies towards peripheral countries.
"The new programme does not change our attitude towards
investing in peripheral covered bonds," said Werner Fey, fund
manager at Frankfurt Trust. "The most important factor
influencing our investment strategy is how the sovereign crisis
is developing and while the new programme is likely to lead to
spread tightening we remain nevertheless very cautious on
Spanish and Italian debt."
Fey added that should the sovereign crisis continue for
another 12 months, investors may still be unable to offload
specific covered bond positions.
Another investor said that although the programme will be
positive for the market it wouldn't change his investment view
on peripheral Europe.
"We will continue to look at the sovereign spread versus
domestic debt and the sovereign crisis will continue to drive
out investment strategy," he said.
"Italian debt already trades through BTPs so tighter spreads
wouldn't provide the necessary incentive."
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)