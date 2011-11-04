(Refile to change currency code)

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - The implication that the ECB will begin buying peripheral paper as early as next week under the second covered bond purchase programme (CBPP2)will not prompt many of Europe's largest investors into buying covered bonds from the weakest jurisdictions.

The ECB on Thursday announced additional details on the implementation of the purchase programme.

Most notably the minimum issue volume has been decreased from EUR500m during the course of the first programme in 2009 to EUR300m, and the minimum rating is now BBB-, which many bankers take to mean is a way for the ECB to target peripheral countries that are currently shut out of the market.

According to a number of accounts, as long as the sovereign crisis is ongoing, Irish and Portuguese covered bonds will remain a no-go area regardless of ECB backing, but Italian and Spanish paper is an option they would consider.

"Deals sizes in the region of EUR300m could be very illiquid, which we see as a disadvantage," said Chen Xu, portfolio manager at Allianz Pimco."We would evaluate jumbo transactions from Spain and Italy from a fundamental and relative value standpoint."

Sebastien Gothier, senior asset manager at Dexia had the view that while the programme will support covered bond spreads compared to their respective sovereign it will not solve bank funding problems.

"Investing in Portuguese covered bonds exposes you to the macro economics of that country. We will continue to steer clear of Greece, Ireland and Portugal for as long as market volatility continues in Europe."

As volatility is expected to continue for the foreseeable future, investors say they are unlikely to change their investment strategies towards peripheral countries.

"The new programme does not change our attitude towards investing in peripheral covered bonds," said Werner Fey, fund manager at Frankfurt Trust. "The most important factor influencing our investment strategy is how the sovereign crisis is developing and while the new programme is likely to lead to spread tightening we remain nevertheless very cautious on Spanish and Italian debt."

Fey added that should the sovereign crisis continue for another 12 months, investors may still be unable to offload specific covered bond positions.

Another investor said that although the programme will be positive for the market it wouldn't change his investment view on peripheral Europe.

"We will continue to look at the sovereign spread versus domestic debt and the sovereign crisis will continue to drive out investment strategy," he said.

"Italian debt already trades through BTPs so tighter spreads wouldn't provide the necessary incentive." (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)