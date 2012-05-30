(Repeats to reach additional clients)
By Aimee Donnellan
FRANKFURT, May 30 (IFR) - The European Central Bank is set
to be more flexible in its purchases of covered bonds at a time
when Spanish, Italian, Irish, and Portuguese issuers continue to
be blocked from accessing the public market, Benjamin Sahel,
head of the market operations analysis division at the ECB said.
Speaking at the IFR Covered Bond Conference in Frankfurt on
Wednesday, Sahel gave no indication that the programme will
cease its buying of covered bonds despite being significantly
behind its purchase target.
The total bought under the ECB's year-long programme hit
almost EUR12bn on Monday, which is only slightly above a quarter
of the way towards the EUR40bn target.
Panelists expressed gratitude to the ECB for giving a
glowing endorsement of the covered bond product back in October,
but acknowledged that wider market developments including the
failure of the LTRO to have a long-term impact on spreads has
made the programme almost irrelevant.
"The market has split in two, the haves and have-nots," said
Mauricio Noe, head of covered bond origination at Deutsche Bank.
Spanish and Italian issuers, who have been bundled into the
have-not camp, are edging closer to issuing through their
sovereigns, he said, which would set a precedent in the covered
bond market.
Italian issuers have avoided the covered bond market so far
in 2012, instead favouring the senior unsecured market, while
Spanish banks took advantage of a market window following the
LTRO but are now facing prohibitive funding costs.
Richard Kemmish at Credit Suisse said France differs
somewhat from Spain and Italy where the country's covered bonds
are also trading through governments but domestic investors
would prefer to buy cheap government debt rather than covered
bonds.
Issuance is expected to pick up in France following the
Greek election in June and once the future of 3CIF is resolved.
"The 3CIF situation is a storm in a teacup," said Deutsche
Bank's Noe.
"French bank borrowing needs are significantly lower than
they were this time last year as the financial sector has
deleveraged and the country's banks have made the most of the
LTRO," said Boudewijn Dierick, securitisation and covered bond
structuring at BNP Paribas.
GETTING CREATIVE
Creativity in funding plans will become more important in
the coming months as issuers are likely to create programmes
that are specifically focused towards the ECB or sell taps to
avoid execution risk associated with selling a benchmark size,
bankers said.
"No one is in panic mode at the moment and is looking to
issue EUR1bn and is unable to do so. All issuers have
contingency plans to deal with the worst," said Ralf Grossmann,
head of covered bond origination at Societe Generale.
"Where do you make your money, what are your business
margins and how do you grow your investor base are some of the
key questions being asked of issuers by investors who are not as
concerned about regulations as some issuers think," he said.
The issues of asset encumbrance and transparency were
mentioned throughout the morning as bankers reported that
investors are looking for more and more detail on cover pools,
the replacing of non-performing assets as well as potential
limits on overcollateralization.
"Limits on asset encumbrance could have a detrimental impact
on covered bonds," said Jerry Marlatt, counsel at Morrison &
Foerster. "This would potentially block banks from accessing the
public market when covered bonds are their only funding avenue."
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Julian Baker)