LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Banks are divided on the outlook
for covered bond issuance in 2012 as constrained market access
for weaker names and deleveraging are expected to impact
potential volumes.
Covered bonds have been a cornerstone of banks' funding
strategies in 2011 as investors have sought out the safest
possible assets amidst a backdrop of global market volatility.
Issuance volumes have exceeded EUR222bn year-to-date, up EUR13bn
from 2010.
Analysts are forecasting as much as EUR250bn in global
supply for 2012, despite warning that the market could shrink to
pre-2009 levels without more supportive underlying conditions.
Meanwhile, investors are looking to see how the sovereign
crisis evolves before ploughing more money into the asset class.
"Accounts are becoming more and more comfortable given
market liquidity to hold higher cash balances, so the need to
reinvest while there is so much uncertainty is much lower than
before," said Marc Stacey, portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset
Management.
"Banks have a considerable funding hurdle next year if they
are not able to deleverage,so they will have to use any means
possible to raise cash. While the sovereign crisis persists,
banks will find it tough to issue in the wholesale market
despite having the covered bond purchase programme executed by
the ECB."
Heavy redemption flows should help the market, with as much
as EUR20bn maturing in January and 100bn more throughout the
year.
Banks are largely in agreement that markets need to
stabilise for a prolonged period of time before meaningful
issuance becomes possible.
"Covered bond issuance will heavily depend on further
development of the sovereign crisis in Europe and could end
anywhere between EUR100bn and EUR250bn globally" said Frank
Will, analyst at RBS.
Heiko Langer, head of covered bond research at BNP Paribas,
shares that viewpoint: "While covered bonds tend to shine in
times of crisis, extreme volatility, especially in non-core
government bond markets, and high levels of risk adversity can
prevent issuers of covered bonds accessing the markets."
Volatility in the wider market is keeping a number of investors
sidelined, and it will take attractive spreads to prompt their
return to the market.
"We will continue to look at the pick-up versus the
underlying sovereign and if there is value we will get
involved," said one.
"Although we have a lot of redemptions coming up, we need to
find value in the product and covered bonds are not our only
option," said a portfolio manager in continental Europe."We will
have to evaluate the market in January."
SMALLER MARKET
By jurisdiction, France could see its market share reduced
by 40% in 2012 as the country's banks look to deleverage their
balance sheets, according to Societe Generale. In 2011, French
banks raised EUR40bn in the covered bond market.
"Most French banks have started deleveraging and as a
consequence need a lot less funding in 2012," said Ralf
Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at SG. "Therefore,
even if the market gets back to normal, we expect the supply to
drop."
Fellow French bank Natixis believes the possible loss of
France's Triple A rating may see French covered bonds struggle
and widen. Spanish and Italian bonds are also expected to suffer
from the contagion effect.
However, RBS expects France to once again be one of the
largest market segments, along with Nordic and UK issuers, due
to substantial upcoming redemptions in government-guaranteed
debt. BNP Paribas analysts are expecting volumes to grow and
reach EUR45bn.
Across European banks, funding needs are expected to drop by
16% in 2012 compared to 2011, according to Societe Generale.
"Peripherals will be the most affected by the negative backdrop
because of the nature of the crisis. Given the challenging
access to the market and the CBPP2, it is reasonable to expect
peripherals to issue mainly covered bonds in 2012," said
Grossmann.
On the German front, Barclays expects to see a greater
amount of specialised Pfandbriefe (secured by ship loans and
aircraft loans/leases) to come in 2012.
"Investors are more interested in secured debt governed by a
legal framework given the changing credit status of many
financial institutions," said Ted Lord, head of covered bonds at
Barclays Capital.
CBPP2 IMPACT EYED
Bankers are also hoping that activity under the second
covered bond programme (CBPP2) will increase in the new year.
As of November 30, the programme had only invested in two
primary deals and was way behind on its theoretical run-rate
target. Many syndicate managerss believe the ECB is keeping its
powder dry for a wave of primary supply in January.
"It's clear the ECB are focusing on new issues which they
haven't had a chance to buy into," said one. Another echoed this
view. "It looks as if the ECB are going for the primary market,
which is quite a departure from what they did last time. I think
they have been quite inactive because we are coming to the end
of the year and there is very little going on in the primary
market."
However, market participants are concerned that if
volatility persists into 2012, CBPP2 will have very little
impact.
"Even if the ECB buys 10%-20% of a new issue, it does not
mean that other investors will take up the remaining 80%-90% if
the issuer is based in a distressed country," said RBS's Will.
GLOBAL ADVANCE
The covered bond product is expected to continue its global
expansion in 2012, with US dollar-denominated issuance forecast
to lead the newly opened markets and exceed USD30bn.
The supply is likely to be driven mainly by Canadian
issuance. Last year, almost 60% of supply in the dollar market
was attributable to Canadian issuers.
"We see potential for further strong issuance from Canada in
2012, as most banks are well below their issuing limits. Supply
from Australian issuers could contribute to further growth of
this market segment," said BNP Paribas' Langer.
RBS also reckons 2012 will be a record year for the US
segment, driven by Canadian and Australian issuers.The sterling
market is expected to be strong as well, driven by domestic
borrowers unless the basis swap moves in favour of non-UK banks.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Julian Baker)