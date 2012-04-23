LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland, a subsidiary of the bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender, has joined the growing trend of European borrowers turning their backs on public sector covered bond issuance.

Last week, Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank announced it was seeking to repurchase its public sector Pfandbrief, a move that was expected to be followed by others.

"Like BHH, DKB has a limited need for public sector funding," said a banker. "This exercise will allow the issuer to have more flexibility with its assets and makes sense from an economic point of view."

The collapse of public sector institutions like Depfa and Eurohypo coupled with the eurozone sovereign crisis has made public sector assets a more risky prospect for investors. Meanwhile, rating agencies have implemented harsher treatment of public sector bonds.

Earlier this month, S&P cut DKB's covered bonds one notch to AA+, CreditWatch negative, following a downgrade of Dexia Credit Local based on a weakened liquidity and risk position.

Referencing BHH's tender offer, a banker involved with DKB said this exercise differs from BHH's in that the bonds are not trading through mid-swaps.

DKB is offering investors a premium of around half a point in price terms versus the underlying secondary levels, although this figure may vary due to the lack of liquidity in the market.

"Investor involvement in these exercises has been increasing lately and I think for an issuer it is about finding a level which is attractive to investors," said a banker.

The troubled German public sector borrower is offering investors the chance to tender up to EUR3bn of 10 public sector Pfandbrief with a total combined outstanding amount of EUR10.065bn.

Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank are joint-lead managers on the tender, which involves the following issues: EUR665m 5.25% February 2013 at mid-swaps plus 5bp, EUR1bn 1.875% March 2013 at mid-swaps plus 5bp, EUR1bn 1.625% October 2013 at mid-swaps plus 15bp, EUR1bn 2.75% May 2014 at mid-swaps plus 45bp, EUR1.5bn 3.5% June 2014 at mid-swaps plus 50bp, EUR500m 2% June 2014 at mid-swaps plus 50bp, EUR500m 2.5% April 2015 at mid-swaps plus 55bp, EUR1bn 2.75% January 2016 at mid-swaps plus 55bp, and EUR1.25bn 3.375% January 2017 at mid-swaps plus 65bp.

The tender was announced April 23 and the deadline is set for May 4 2010 with settlement on May 10. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)