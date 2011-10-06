LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - Covered bond market participants welcomed the announcement on Thursday that the European Central Bank would start a new covered bond purchase programme but remained cautious about whether or not it would revive the ailing peripheral market.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Jean-Claude Trichet, president of the ECB, said that the intended programme size was EUR40bn and would run for 12 months. It will be "exactly the same as the first programme" Trichet said although the final details are set to be announced November 3.

Reactions to the planned programme have been largely positive with many bankers predicting a wave of supply will emerge as early as next week. They also welcomed the ECB's endorsement of the asset-class as a funding instrument.

"The primary market will definitely reopen in grand fashion, probably Monday to allow us a day or two to see where spreads reset," said Lorenz Altenburg, head of covered bond syndicate at Nomura.

"Initial reports from the trading are that all prices have disappeared. Their gut feel is that like last time, offers will pull 20bp tighter and wait to see where the bids start shaping up."

However, Altenburg and others are also concerned that ongoing volatility in the wider market will continue to impact the asset class and peripheral issuers may not be the main beneficiary of ECB support.

"There are quite a few contrasts with the market then [in 2009] and now and the reactions will certainly not be the same," he said. "It remains to be seen if the ECB's fire power will be aimed at the non-core countries that need the most help."

According to Fitch, the previous EUR60bn purchase programme was split between the ECB (8%) and the national eurozone central banks. Each central bank was allocated a share in line with its contribution to the ECB's capital. This resulted in Germany taking 25% and France nearly 19% of the programme.

Core issuers have not had much trouble accessing the market this year and have dominated primary supply. Even in recent weeks, they have been able to get deals away despite a more difficult market backdrop.

The same cannot be said of Italian and Spanish banks which have relied on the market heavily this year as senior unsecured funding has proved difficult but have not issued since the summer. Meanwhile, Greek, Portuguese and Irish banks have been absent from the market since April 2010.

CHALLENGES AHEAD

Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bonds origination at Societe Generale also welcomed the news but added that the market still faces challenges.

"The launch of a second programme shows that covered bonds continue to be a strategic and necessary funding tool for banks," he said.

"However, as an asset-class we are still being held hostage to the wider market and investors will continue to scrutinise cover pools and look at the underlying sovereign of an issuer."

In the days leading up to the announcement, certain spreads have already benefited with Portuguese Obrigacoes Hipotecarias showing the strongest reaction and tightening by 145bp compared to a widening of more than 480bp between June to September 26. Spanish Cedulas tightened in 16bp-20bp however Pfandbriefe, Dutch, French Nordic and UK covered bonds were virtually unchanged.

During the first purchase programme which ran from June 2009 to June 2010, the ECB bought a total of EUR60bn, 27% of which was in the primary market and 73% in the secondary. The focus was mainly on three- to seven-year maturities. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)