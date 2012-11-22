* Singapore regulator to approve security framework
By Christopher Langner
Nov 22 (IFR) - Bankers in Asia are hopeful that the Monetary
Authority of Singapore will approve guidelines for the issuance
of covered bonds in the country as early as next week. The
gossip on the sidelines of a covered bond conference in
Singapore last week was that the regulator had almost completed
its review of the draft guidelines that it had put out to the
market for comment in March.
According the MAS's draft guidelines, local banks will be
allowed to issue as much as 2% of their assets as covered bonds.
That is not much. Considering that Singapore lenders hold assets
of SGD221.2bn (USD180.57bn), it would translate into just
SGD4.4bn of covered bonds. Bankers in the city believe it could
be more once foreign banks' local subsidiaries are included, but
it would, at most, be double that amount.
That is hardly a volume for bankers to be excited about but
allowing covered bonds would still be an important move because
it would make Singapore the second country in the region, after
Australia, to have a clear framework for the security. Once that
is in place, bankers think Singapore banks will be quick to
start issuing and may even do so before yearend.
Bankers bet that even the likes of DBS, rated Aa1/AA-/AA-,
could save as much as 40bp if it issued a dollar-denominated
covered compared to its senior unsecured funding costs.
Considering that DBS's 2017 2.35% bonds trade at a mid-market
yield of 1.65%, this means it might pay around 1.25% for a
five-year covered bond, maybe even less.
That level looks right when compared with Australian banks'
outstanding dollar-denominated covered bonds. National Australia
Bank's 2% June 2017 covered bond trades with a yield around
1.1%. Given that DBS would be a rarer covered bond and would
enjoy the same Triple A rating that NAB got for its covered
bond, DBS might even be able to get a coupon as low as 1%.
DBS is not the only Singaporean bank eyeing the covered bond
market, according to European bankers, as OCBC and UOB are also
said to be interested.
But if the European bankers are drooling over the prospects
of Singaporean covered bonds - even if the potential amount is
small - local bankers are less sanguine. One person at a local
institution expressed scepticism about the structure. "We have
hardly had any mortgage-backed securities, why would we all of a
sudden jump into covered bonds? Doesn't seem to make sense to
me," he said.
FIG bankers countered that Europe did not have much of an
MBS market either when its banks started issuing covered bonds
and it quickly became the world's biggest covered bond market.
But, then, they admit that with potential issuance of just
SGD8bn at most, Singapore is hardly set to become the next
frontier for the asset class.
Australia, for instance, has already seen some AUD41bn
(USD39.4bn) issued since it established a framework for the
structure. The hope of FIG bankers, therefore, is that
Singaporean banks push the MAS to increase the allowance to 4%
of assets - in line with Australia - once they start to see the
benefits of issuing covered bonds.
"With the current allowance, Singapore banks are likely to
issue short-term covereds to reopen the limit faster," said one
banker. "That beats the purpose of the covered bonds, which are
interesting exactly because they allow asset and liability
matching at a very low cost."
Even if the allowance was raised to 4%, Singapore is still
unlikely to produce many covered bonds. Yet, bankers are keen on
seeing the city-state make the move because of the structure's
cost advantages.
Also, if Singapore does allow covered bonds, they may
provide an impetus for the likes of South Korea to follow.
South Korea's parliament is expected to vote on its own
covered bond framework as early as this week. And there the
potential amount to be issued is much higher and interesting.
First, though, MAS has to approve its regulation and Singapore
banks have to bite the bullet.
