LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - Covered bonds are not the homogenous
asset-class as some perceive it to be, S&P warned on Tuesday. In
a report entitled 'Never Underestimate Credit Risk In Mortgage
Covered Bonds', the agency said that the common view that
mortgage covered bonds were homogenous and universally low risk
was misleading.
S&P analysts added that characteristics of individual
transactions were not only diverse but also liable to change
over time due to variations in credit enhancement,
asset-liability mismatches and collateral performance.
"The mortgage covered bond programs that we rate from
Canada, France, and the U.S. are backed by pools solely
comprised of residential mortgage loans from a single country,"
S&P analysts wrote. "However, this is not always the case. Some
other programs' cover pools include combinations of mortgage
loans, public sector assets, and substitute assets."
S&P said that this particularly applied to German programs
where commercial mortgage loans dominated some of the cover
pools. This trend was also evident in Spanish mortgage cover
pool, and to a lesser extent some Danish and Swedish programmes,
S&P added.
S&P says asset-liability mismatch, which determines the
level of credit enhancement, is the most important risk for
covered bonds, followed by credit risk associated with the
underlying mortgage cover pools.
This credit risk becomes increasingly important as the
asset-liability mismatch declines, and in these instances "it is
even more crucial to understand how the pool's credit
characteristics interact and affect the creditworthiness of the
covered bonds," S&P said.
However, these cover pools differ between issuers and so
have are a major influence investors' actions.
A full understanding of these risks is required, but
investors' task can be complicated by full details not always
being made available, the agency notes.
To counter this, S&P has called recently called for "greater
transparency on covered bond programs and their associated
risk".
