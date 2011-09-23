LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - Covered bond syndicates and
investors are worried that a prolonged period of closure in the
senior unsecured market could jeopardise the health of the
covered bond market as banks become more and more reliant on the
asset class.
There has not been a public benchmark senior unsecured deal
in Europe since June as concerns about the impact of the
Eurozone peripheral crisis on European banks' capitalisation has
sent indices to all time wides.
"The senior unsecured market needs to open up otherwise we
will continue to see structural problems in the covered bond
market," said Achim Linsenmaier, head of covered bond syndicate
at Deutsche Bank. "Covered bonds used to make up 40% of
wholesale benchmark funding and the way things are going it's
going to be more like 100% and that's just not sustainable."
In 2008, covered bonds made up 40% of bank funding, but this
share has jumped 60% to the first half of 2011. In August, it
was as much as 95% of total bank funding.
At the ECBC covered bond congress held in Barcelona last
week, issuers and investors alike were in agreement that the
senior unsecured market would have to open up and work in tandem
with the covered bond market.
"There are definitely concerns around the overuse of covered
bonds," said Marc Stacey, covered bond specialist at Bluebay.
"The more covered bonds banks issue the less unencumbered assets
they have available to be "bailed-in" which from a regulators
perspective is a concern."
TOO GOOD TO IGNORE
But the pricing advantage offered by covered bonds has been
one of the drivers behind this trends as senior spreads continue
to slip wider.
"For a lot of issuers the gap between senior and covered
bonds has never been larger," said Richard Kemmish, head of
covered bond origination at Credit Suisse. "Some banks are also
looking at the ABS market and others are setting up US dollar
covered bond programmes because of the investor demand over
there for the product."
The pricing differential between senior unsecured debt and
covered bonds can be as high as 200bp in certain jurisdictions.
According to a covered bond banker, for French names like BNP
Paribas there is only an 80bp differential but for fellow French
bank Societe Generale it can be as much as 200bp.
WIDENING SPREADS
But, the pricing advantage of doing secured funding has been
eroding over recent weeks, partly because of market volatility
but also because banks have been relying more on the market.
In the past nine months French covered bond issuers have
seen the cost of issuing five-year covered bonds more than
double from mid-swaps plus 47bp at the beginning of the year to
an average of 123bp in September.
Syndicate bankers have been quick to point out that troubled
borrowers like CFF and DexMA are skewing the numbers slightly
but across every jurisdiction issuers have seen their cost of
funding rise.
In Europe's more robust markets Germany, Sweden, Norway,
Finland and Denmark have seen the average cost of covered bonds
increase by 14.6bp according to data provided by Credit Suisse'
fixed income platform Locus.
"Banks used to see covered bonds as a cheap source of
funding but mid-swaps plus 110bp for a 10-year Credit Mutuel tap
is not cheap," said a syndicate official.
On Wednesday, CRH added a 15bp new issue premium to take
EUR450m out of the market. A syndicate involved in the deal said
that in better market conditions an issuer like CRH would be
expected to pay 5bp-8bp for a long-dated tap.
LIMITED RESOURCES
Meanwhile, bankers have warned that if the senior unsecured
market remains shut, banks could run out of collateral.
"The collateral to maintain OC levels is certainly something
people are keeping an eye on," said a covered bond syndicate
banker. "This isn't a problem yet but I think down the line if
the senior market fails to open up we could have a real problem
on our hands."
At the moment there is some confusion as to whether there is
a limit on how much covered bonds institutions can issue. In the
UK, the FSA is currently keeping watchful eye on covered bond
issuance which according to one investor is not something they
are being very public about.
However, in the rest of Europe it seems to be ambiguous as
to who is making sure asset encumbrance does not become a
serious issue. "At the moment, in most countries there are no
clear guidelines on how much covered bonds can be issued by a
bank," said Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at
Societe Generale.
"The market is not aware that a regulator has ever told an
issuer that they are reaching their limit but it is common
knowledge that they are keeping a close eye on it."
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)