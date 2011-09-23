LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - Covered bond syndicates and investors are worried that a prolonged period of closure in the senior unsecured market could jeopardise the health of the covered bond market as banks become more and more reliant on the asset class.

There has not been a public benchmark senior unsecured deal in Europe since June as concerns about the impact of the Eurozone peripheral crisis on European banks' capitalisation has sent indices to all time wides.

"The senior unsecured market needs to open up otherwise we will continue to see structural problems in the covered bond market," said Achim Linsenmaier, head of covered bond syndicate at Deutsche Bank. "Covered bonds used to make up 40% of wholesale benchmark funding and the way things are going it's going to be more like 100% and that's just not sustainable."

In 2008, covered bonds made up 40% of bank funding, but this share has jumped 60% to the first half of 2011. In August, it was as much as 95% of total bank funding.

At the ECBC covered bond congress held in Barcelona last week, issuers and investors alike were in agreement that the senior unsecured market would have to open up and work in tandem with the covered bond market.

"There are definitely concerns around the overuse of covered bonds," said Marc Stacey, covered bond specialist at Bluebay. "The more covered bonds banks issue the less unencumbered assets they have available to be "bailed-in" which from a regulators perspective is a concern."

TOO GOOD TO IGNORE

But the pricing advantage offered by covered bonds has been one of the drivers behind this trends as senior spreads continue to slip wider.

"For a lot of issuers the gap between senior and covered bonds has never been larger," said Richard Kemmish, head of covered bond origination at Credit Suisse. "Some banks are also looking at the ABS market and others are setting up US dollar covered bond programmes because of the investor demand over there for the product."

The pricing differential between senior unsecured debt and covered bonds can be as high as 200bp in certain jurisdictions. According to a covered bond banker, for French names like BNP Paribas there is only an 80bp differential but for fellow French bank Societe Generale it can be as much as 200bp.

WIDENING SPREADS

But, the pricing advantage of doing secured funding has been eroding over recent weeks, partly because of market volatility but also because banks have been relying more on the market.

In the past nine months French covered bond issuers have seen the cost of issuing five-year covered bonds more than double from mid-swaps plus 47bp at the beginning of the year to an average of 123bp in September.

Syndicate bankers have been quick to point out that troubled borrowers like CFF and DexMA are skewing the numbers slightly but across every jurisdiction issuers have seen their cost of funding rise.

In Europe's more robust markets Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark have seen the average cost of covered bonds increase by 14.6bp according to data provided by Credit Suisse' fixed income platform Locus.

"Banks used to see covered bonds as a cheap source of funding but mid-swaps plus 110bp for a 10-year Credit Mutuel tap is not cheap," said a syndicate official.

On Wednesday, CRH added a 15bp new issue premium to take EUR450m out of the market. A syndicate involved in the deal said that in better market conditions an issuer like CRH would be expected to pay 5bp-8bp for a long-dated tap.

LIMITED RESOURCES

Meanwhile, bankers have warned that if the senior unsecured market remains shut, banks could run out of collateral.

"The collateral to maintain OC levels is certainly something people are keeping an eye on," said a covered bond syndicate banker. "This isn't a problem yet but I think down the line if the senior market fails to open up we could have a real problem on our hands."

At the moment there is some confusion as to whether there is a limit on how much covered bonds institutions can issue. In the UK, the FSA is currently keeping watchful eye on covered bond issuance which according to one investor is not something they are being very public about.

However, in the rest of Europe it seems to be ambiguous as to who is making sure asset encumbrance does not become a serious issue. "At the moment, in most countries there are no clear guidelines on how much covered bonds can be issued by a bank," said Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at Societe Generale.

"The market is not aware that a regulator has ever told an issuer that they are reaching their limit but it is common knowledge that they are keeping a close eye on it." (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)