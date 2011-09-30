LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - Lack of market stability, questions
over potential ECB intervention and greater credit
differentiation have deterred some of the largest covered bond
investors from getting involved in new deals, bankers said this
week.
While EUR2.5bn of paper was sold this week, this is short of
what bankers would typically expect in a normal September week,
and investors have called for at least two successful EUR1bn
deals to be executed before they part with their cash.
Despite the relatively low primary volumes, investors
refrained from piling into new issues, which then struggled to
get over the line, or even reach full subscription. Meanwhile,
opinions are divided as to whether a reopening of the European
Central Bank covered bond purchase programme would provide the
asset-class with a much needed boost.
"We are looking for more certainty on these ECB rumours
before we make a full return to the market," said a portfolio
manager at one of Europe's largest covered bond investment
houses. "We currently favour covered bond issuers with retail
operations to support them which is why we didn't buy into
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank."
The German issuer priced a EUR500m five-year mortgage
Pfandbrief on Wednesday which fell short of full subscription
despite a generous pricing level of 68bp over mid-swaps.
PICKY INVESTORS
Since the beginning of the year, investor attitudes to
issuers from both core and peripheral jurisdictions have changed
dramatically.
Portfolio managers are now looking for only the highest
quality names from the most robust jurisdictions. "Attitudes
towards banks in general have worsened since the beginning of
the year as has the general market on the back of the Greek and
European sovereign situation," said Armin Peter, head of covered
bond syndicate at UBS.
"Looking back on September we come back to a universal
problem which is an underperformance of covered versus swaps.
Primary issuance is way behind expectations with only EUR4.9bn
so far which if it stays like this will be the lowest supply for
September on record."
Issuance in September 2010 reached EUR27bn, although the
previous month saw just EUR10bn compared to the unusually high
EUR17bn amount sold in August this year as issuers took
advantage of attractive market conditions.
Peter at UBS said the fortunes of pfandbrief are changing
and that investors are beginning to favour Nordic paper instead.
"The German domestic investor base seems to have lost their
general 'Pfandbrief I can't get enough' approach," he said.
"We are seeing credit differentiation and fundamentals
taking precedence over the technical German supply shortage
which is pushing Pfandbrief spreads out. This now means that
Scandi debt is the tightest in the market."
NO PERIPHERY
Investors also say they are not willing to invest in
unprofitable borrowers or those in the spotlight due to their
peripheral sovereign links.
During the course of last week, HypoVereinsbank was
confronted with that sentiment when it struggled to gain
traction in what was considered a relatively constructive
market.
It ended up selling a benchmark-minimum EUR500m four-year
mortgage pfandbrief, short of the EUR1bn it had hoped for.
A syndicate official involved in the deal said a number of
German buyers were put off by the UniCredit link, which many
believe is still a significant risk. "It has a bit of Italian
flavour, which certain investors are uncomfortable with."
Indeed, a German investor who did buy into the transaction
said he expected a more generous spread due to UniCredit's
obvious association with the Italian market.
"We were happy to invest in HVB but we did expect it to be
wider. HVB is a solid borrower but the relationship they have
with Italy is not negligible."
Investors also said they have a preference for mortgage
collateral above public sector, are looking into cover pools
more than they were, and are seeking shorter durations for their
covered bond portfolios.
Credit Mutuel Arkea experienced these issues this week as it
launched an inaugural public sector Obligations Foncieres, a
EUR750m 10-year deal at mid-swaps plus 125bp.
The French issuer was forced to rely on domestic support to
reach full subscription as German investors shied away, only
accounting for 6% of the distribution.
"We are very happy with how the transaction went but we
would have liked to have seen more support from German
accounts," said Thomas Guyot, financial markets managing
director at Credit Mutuel Arkea.
DIVIDED OPINIONS
Bankers are divided as to whether any ECB intervention - as
first rumoured last week - would smooth out the current problems
facing the market.
"The authorities recognise that there are a lot of concerns
about bank funding and where banks will be able to get long-term
debt on board," said a head of FIG syndicate.
"In light of that, whether the market needs it or not is not
the question. The authorities know that it has worked in the
past. It would be good news for the market as a whole and it
would help boost sentiment across the banking sector."
Others believe it would also help improve banks' borrowing
costs.
"An ECB purchase programme may help reduce funding costs for
banks, which was one of the most positive effects of the last
programme," says Helene Heberlein, managing director and head of
Fitch's global Covered Bonds group.
But others believe that's not what the market needs.
"The purchase programme won't solve anything," said a
syndicate banker. "It's a superficial solution to a deep rooted
problem and it remains to be seen what putting covered bonds in
ECB pockets will do for market certainty."
According to Fitch, the previous EUR60bn purchase programme
was split between the ECB (8%) and the national euro area
central banks. Each central bank was allocated a share in line
with its contribution to the ECB's capital. This resulted in
Germany taking 25% and France nearly 19% of the programme.
A common criticism of the programme was that core countries
received more support than the troubled peripherals. "We haven't
seen any supply from Greece, Ireland or Portugal this year. One
could argue that the ECB covered bond purchasing programme
failed to offer much help to these countries," said Christoph
Anhamm, head of covered bond origination at RBS.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)