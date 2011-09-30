LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - Lack of market stability, questions over potential ECB intervention and greater credit differentiation have deterred some of the largest covered bond investors from getting involved in new deals, bankers said this week.

While EUR2.5bn of paper was sold this week, this is short of what bankers would typically expect in a normal September week, and investors have called for at least two successful EUR1bn deals to be executed before they part with their cash.

Despite the relatively low primary volumes, investors refrained from piling into new issues, which then struggled to get over the line, or even reach full subscription. Meanwhile, opinions are divided as to whether a reopening of the European Central Bank covered bond purchase programme would provide the asset-class with a much needed boost.

"We are looking for more certainty on these ECB rumours before we make a full return to the market," said a portfolio manager at one of Europe's largest covered bond investment houses. "We currently favour covered bond issuers with retail operations to support them which is why we didn't buy into Deutsche Pfandbriefbank."

The German issuer priced a EUR500m five-year mortgage Pfandbrief on Wednesday which fell short of full subscription despite a generous pricing level of 68bp over mid-swaps.

PICKY INVESTORS

Since the beginning of the year, investor attitudes to issuers from both core and peripheral jurisdictions have changed dramatically.

Portfolio managers are now looking for only the highest quality names from the most robust jurisdictions. "Attitudes towards banks in general have worsened since the beginning of the year as has the general market on the back of the Greek and European sovereign situation," said Armin Peter, head of covered bond syndicate at UBS.

"Looking back on September we come back to a universal problem which is an underperformance of covered versus swaps. Primary issuance is way behind expectations with only EUR4.9bn so far which if it stays like this will be the lowest supply for September on record."

Issuance in September 2010 reached EUR27bn, although the previous month saw just EUR10bn compared to the unusually high EUR17bn amount sold in August this year as issuers took advantage of attractive market conditions.

Peter at UBS said the fortunes of pfandbrief are changing and that investors are beginning to favour Nordic paper instead. "The German domestic investor base seems to have lost their general 'Pfandbrief I can't get enough' approach," he said.

"We are seeing credit differentiation and fundamentals taking precedence over the technical German supply shortage which is pushing Pfandbrief spreads out. This now means that Scandi debt is the tightest in the market."

NO PERIPHERY

Investors also say they are not willing to invest in unprofitable borrowers or those in the spotlight due to their peripheral sovereign links.

During the course of last week, HypoVereinsbank was confronted with that sentiment when it struggled to gain traction in what was considered a relatively constructive market.

It ended up selling a benchmark-minimum EUR500m four-year mortgage pfandbrief, short of the EUR1bn it had hoped for.

A syndicate official involved in the deal said a number of German buyers were put off by the UniCredit link, which many believe is still a significant risk. "It has a bit of Italian flavour, which certain investors are uncomfortable with."

Indeed, a German investor who did buy into the transaction said he expected a more generous spread due to UniCredit's obvious association with the Italian market.

"We were happy to invest in HVB but we did expect it to be wider. HVB is a solid borrower but the relationship they have with Italy is not negligible."

Investors also said they have a preference for mortgage collateral above public sector, are looking into cover pools more than they were, and are seeking shorter durations for their covered bond portfolios.

Credit Mutuel Arkea experienced these issues this week as it launched an inaugural public sector Obligations Foncieres, a EUR750m 10-year deal at mid-swaps plus 125bp.

The French issuer was forced to rely on domestic support to reach full subscription as German investors shied away, only accounting for 6% of the distribution.

"We are very happy with how the transaction went but we would have liked to have seen more support from German accounts," said Thomas Guyot, financial markets managing director at Credit Mutuel Arkea.

DIVIDED OPINIONS

Bankers are divided as to whether any ECB intervention - as first rumoured last week - would smooth out the current problems facing the market.

"The authorities recognise that there are a lot of concerns about bank funding and where banks will be able to get long-term debt on board," said a head of FIG syndicate.

"In light of that, whether the market needs it or not is not the question. The authorities know that it has worked in the past. It would be good news for the market as a whole and it would help boost sentiment across the banking sector."

Others believe it would also help improve banks' borrowing costs.

"An ECB purchase programme may help reduce funding costs for banks, which was one of the most positive effects of the last programme," says Helene Heberlein, managing director and head of Fitch's global Covered Bonds group.

But others believe that's not what the market needs.

"The purchase programme won't solve anything," said a syndicate banker. "It's a superficial solution to a deep rooted problem and it remains to be seen what putting covered bonds in ECB pockets will do for market certainty."

According to Fitch, the previous EUR60bn purchase programme was split between the ECB (8%) and the national euro area central banks. Each central bank was allocated a share in line with its contribution to the ECB's capital. This resulted in Germany taking 25% and France nearly 19% of the programme.

A common criticism of the programme was that core countries received more support than the troubled peripherals. "We haven't seen any supply from Greece, Ireland or Portugal this year. One could argue that the ECB covered bond purchasing programme failed to offer much help to these countries," said Christoph Anhamm, head of covered bond origination at RBS. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)