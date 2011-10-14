LONDON, Oct 14 (IFR) - European banks are seeking to
structure covered bond instruments that would fall outside
stringent legal frameworks as they look to take advantage of
unused collateral and lower their funding costs.
Covered bonds have become the go-to funding tool for banks
as investors increasingly favour secured issuance over all else,
and the pricing differential between senior and covered remains
elevated.
However, limits on the type of collateral that can be used
under current covered bond legislation mean that banks are now
seeking to make use of other assets sitting on their balance
sheets.
The new style covered bonds would offer many of the sought
after characteristics of the traditional product, but would
differ most significantly in their use of a wider range of
assets beyond mortgage and public sector collateral.
"These bonds will provide dual recourse to the issuer,
collateralisation by a dynamic cover pool and allow issuers to
sell fixed rate covered bonds with bullet maturities which is
quite unusual in the RMBS market," said Boudewijn Dierick,
covered bond structurer at BNP Paribas.
According to a recent S&P report summarising the discussions
at a True Sale International conference in September, structured
covered issuance would allow funding for assets that are not
eligible for German legislation-enabled bonds, such as loans to
small- and mid-sized enterprises, trade or leasing receivables,
and consumer loans.
S&P added that despite issuers looking for news ways of
structuring secured funding: "traditional German covered bond
issuers are likely to continue to distinguish their product from
newer developments."
Bankers say that German issuers with significant price
differentiation between their senior and covered debt are likely
to benefit most from any new structures. The current range of
between 150bp and 200bp makes it almost impossible for certain
banks to sell unsecured paper.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank is already looking at the
possibility of using structured covered bonds for 2012. "High
over-collateralisation requirements highlight the need for
alternative approaches, for example using non-encumbered assets
and analysing the possibility of structured covered bonds," the
issuer said in an investor presentation published at the
beginning of September.
HOW MUCH?
Covered bankers say it is still too early to tell where
exactly a structured bond would price, although they estimate a
level somewhere between an issuer's regular covered bonds and
its senior unsecured paper.
"Anything you can fund in-between covered bonds and senior
will be beneficial to banks in the current market," said Ralf
Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at Societe Generale.
"The wholesale funding market is in bad shape but covered
bonds are standing out as the funding instrument of choice. At
the moment funding costs are increasing so any penny you can
save will go a long way in reducing your overall funding costs."
Andrew Porter, global head of covered bonds at HSBC, thinks
pricing will depend on the type of assets used, how much
over-collateralisation is provided, and whether or not the issue
is triple A rated.
"If the issuer is using well-regarded assets, offering 30%
OC, and a high rating then it will be more likely to price
closer to covered bond levels as opposed to where senior
unsecured paper is trading," he said.
TARGETING INVESTORS
For now, the challenge for issuers is to find an investor
base for the new instrument, given that a certain breed of
covered bond buyer would be unlikely to buy a watered down
version of a product that they already view as safe.
"These new structures would fall outside of the covered bond
label and that is quite deliberate," said Mauricio Noe, head of
covered bond origination at Deutsche Bank.
"Covered bond investors are not so rigid that they won't
consider a new structure that has the bank's guarantee. There is
definitely a market for these kinds of structures, but they will
have to add a premium over special law covered bonds."
Banks for now are hoping that a portion of traditional
covered bond buyers, investors that previously bought senior
unsecured debt, and RMBS investors will be the likely owners of
the new bonds.
"Issuers are motivated to use this kind of structure where
either they have spare capacity to encumber more assets or they
can re-direct assets which would otherwise have been used for
ECB repo funding," said Porter.
Noe agreed: "It makes sense to mobilise assets to lower the
cost of funding for banks such as the Germans whose covereds
trade so much tighter than senior, but for the French where
there is less of a difference they may be better off to wait for
more certainty on the bail-in discussions."
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)