(Refile to amend bank name to National Australia Bank)
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - National Australia Bank(NAB) and
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) could take advantage of
Australia's newly introduced covered bond legislative framework
as early as next month and have wasted no time in mandating
banks for investor roadshows.
Both borrowers are currently setting up meetings in the US
and Europe, following the swift parliamentary passage of the
Australian Banking Act Amendment last week and subsequent
receipt of Royal Assent.
National Australia Bank is likely to be the first to execute
a deal, having scheduled investor meetings from October 31 via
Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and National Australia Bank, while CBA
will start visits a week later with BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley
and CBA.
NAB has had to wait until its fiscal year-end accounts are
released October 27 whereas CBA published its annual accounts in
June.
According to a lead manager for CBA it is still unclear
which bank will go first.
"At this stage they are a week ahead of us in terms of when
they start their roadshow but we still don't know who will be
the first to sell a deal," he said.
The syndicated banks will take NAB to Europe first where two
teams will explain the new legislation to the world's largest
covered bond investor base. The following week, another team
will take the borrower around the US.
Although the final details have yet to be confirmed a banker
said the roadshow is likely to begin in Scandinavia.
News of the Australian covered bond market opening could not
have come at a better time as the market is poised to reap the
benefits of a second covered bond purchase programme, even
though Australian banks would not directly benefit from it. In
the run up to the CBPP2 issuers have been steadily accessing the
market and in many cases comfortably reaching their target
sizes.
IMMINENT PRICING
In terms of timing, syndicates are confident the market can
handle a transaction before the end of 2011.
"We're not planning a roadshow for November to issue a bond
in 2036. It's all highly dependent on market conditions but if a
UK savings bank can access the market I don't see why one of
Australia's strongest banks couldn't," said one lead manager.
Syndicate bankers away from the mandates are taking the
imminent market opening as a very positive sign for the covered
bond product. "It's great to see the market becoming more
international," said a covered bond syndicate banker.
"These are two highly regarded issuers with a strong legal
framework behind them so it will be interesting to see whether
they go for the US or euro market."
At this stage neither issuer has decided which market to
target, but there are rumours NAB will be looking to US dollars
to sell a Rule 144a bond.
Canadian issuers have been accessing the US dollar covered
bond market at an increasing rate this year. There are now seven
covered bond programmes out of the region, from which more than
US$35bn of paper has been issued. This time last year, supply
from Canada stood at US$10.25bn from six deals.
One syndicate official said he thinks an issuer would be
better off to sell a covered bond in its own domestic currency
first but if they are looking for diversification then the euro
market would be better.
"Europe has the largest investor base so it would make sense
begin the diversification process there," he said.
Another syndicate banker said in the current market there is
very little price difference between the euro and the dollar
markets so it will all come down to investor response during the
roadshows.
WHAT PRICE?
As for pricing, covered bonds from BNZ and Westpac will be
referenced, although Australian banks should be able to issue at
a tighter spread than their New Zealand counterparts.
The New Zealand market may not be the best comparable as it
has failed to gain traction since it opened late last year, with
issuers comfortably pricing deals but failing to inspire
Europe's largest investors. A DCM banker suggested similarly
rated (Double A) Scandinavian and Canadian banks would provide
better reference points.
"For a lot of big investors trades like ANZ's EUR500m are
just to small to do the credit work on," said a syndicate
official. "A lot of investors don't track the New Zealand market
but everyone is very aware of the Australian market and it is
for that reason these deals are likely to do well."
ANZ National, a New Zealand subsidiary of ANZ, sold a
EUR500m five-year at mid-swaps plus 95bp in mid October. The
leads used Westpac's June 2016 covered as a comparable for
pricing, which was bid at asset-swaps plus 79bp.
"We will have to look at what Westpac and BNZ have done and
look for an attractive window to sell a deal. The European
sovereign crisis is less of an issue for these borrowers," said
a syndicate banker.
For CBA, banks will take the issuer to Europe for a week
first before going to the US.
The new legislation enables Australian Authorised
Deposit-taking Institutions (ADIs) to raise up to 8% of their
assets under the covered bond format or as much as AUD130bn
(USD132bn) in coming years, according to Australian Treasurer
Wayne Swan. The consensus opinion is that Australia's four major
banks will look to issue up to AUD5bn apiece in the market next
year.
In the European covered bond market issuers remain in wait
and see mode as market conditions continue to make banks nervous
about deal execution.
Syndicates say they are currently sitting on a number of
projects which could possibly come out this week, but more
stability is needed before issuers are willing to test the
market.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)