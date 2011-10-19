(Refile to amend bank name to National Australia Bank)

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - National Australia Bank(NAB) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) could take advantage of Australia's newly introduced covered bond legislative framework as early as next month and have wasted no time in mandating banks for investor roadshows.

Both borrowers are currently setting up meetings in the US and Europe, following the swift parliamentary passage of the Australian Banking Act Amendment last week and subsequent receipt of Royal Assent.

National Australia Bank is likely to be the first to execute a deal, having scheduled investor meetings from October 31 via Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and National Australia Bank, while CBA will start visits a week later with BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and CBA.

NAB has had to wait until its fiscal year-end accounts are released October 27 whereas CBA published its annual accounts in June.

According to a lead manager for CBA it is still unclear which bank will go first.

"At this stage they are a week ahead of us in terms of when they start their roadshow but we still don't know who will be the first to sell a deal," he said.

The syndicated banks will take NAB to Europe first where two teams will explain the new legislation to the world's largest covered bond investor base. The following week, another team will take the borrower around the US.

Although the final details have yet to be confirmed a banker said the roadshow is likely to begin in Scandinavia.

News of the Australian covered bond market opening could not have come at a better time as the market is poised to reap the benefits of a second covered bond purchase programme, even though Australian banks would not directly benefit from it. In the run up to the CBPP2 issuers have been steadily accessing the market and in many cases comfortably reaching their target sizes.

IMMINENT PRICING

In terms of timing, syndicates are confident the market can handle a transaction before the end of 2011.

"We're not planning a roadshow for November to issue a bond in 2036. It's all highly dependent on market conditions but if a UK savings bank can access the market I don't see why one of Australia's strongest banks couldn't," said one lead manager.

Syndicate bankers away from the mandates are taking the imminent market opening as a very positive sign for the covered bond product. "It's great to see the market becoming more international," said a covered bond syndicate banker.

"These are two highly regarded issuers with a strong legal framework behind them so it will be interesting to see whether they go for the US or euro market."

At this stage neither issuer has decided which market to target, but there are rumours NAB will be looking to US dollars to sell a Rule 144a bond.

Canadian issuers have been accessing the US dollar covered bond market at an increasing rate this year. There are now seven covered bond programmes out of the region, from which more than US$35bn of paper has been issued. This time last year, supply from Canada stood at US$10.25bn from six deals.

One syndicate official said he thinks an issuer would be better off to sell a covered bond in its own domestic currency first but if they are looking for diversification then the euro market would be better.

"Europe has the largest investor base so it would make sense begin the diversification process there," he said.

Another syndicate banker said in the current market there is very little price difference between the euro and the dollar markets so it will all come down to investor response during the roadshows.

WHAT PRICE?

As for pricing, covered bonds from BNZ and Westpac will be referenced, although Australian banks should be able to issue at a tighter spread than their New Zealand counterparts.

The New Zealand market may not be the best comparable as it has failed to gain traction since it opened late last year, with issuers comfortably pricing deals but failing to inspire Europe's largest investors. A DCM banker suggested similarly rated (Double A) Scandinavian and Canadian banks would provide better reference points.

"For a lot of big investors trades like ANZ's EUR500m are just to small to do the credit work on," said a syndicate official. "A lot of investors don't track the New Zealand market but everyone is very aware of the Australian market and it is for that reason these deals are likely to do well."

ANZ National, a New Zealand subsidiary of ANZ, sold a EUR500m five-year at mid-swaps plus 95bp in mid October. The leads used Westpac's June 2016 covered as a comparable for pricing, which was bid at asset-swaps plus 79bp.

"We will have to look at what Westpac and BNZ have done and look for an attractive window to sell a deal. The European sovereign crisis is less of an issue for these borrowers," said a syndicate banker.

For CBA, banks will take the issuer to Europe for a week first before going to the US.

The new legislation enables Australian Authorised Deposit-taking Institutions (ADIs) to raise up to 8% of their assets under the covered bond format or as much as AUD130bn (USD132bn) in coming years, according to Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan. The consensus opinion is that Australia's four major banks will look to issue up to AUD5bn apiece in the market next year.

In the European covered bond market issuers remain in wait and see mode as market conditions continue to make banks nervous about deal execution.

Syndicates say they are currently sitting on a number of projects which could possibly come out this week, but more stability is needed before issuers are willing to test the market. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)