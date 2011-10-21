LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - European banks seeking to repackage EUR1trn worth of loans into structured covered bonds, and potentially open up a new funding route, may struggle to convince investors the securities are a safe buy.

Many of Europe's prolific investors say they are unwilling to examine any product that lacks a legislative framework and that is not backed by mortgages.

"I can't imagine buying these kinds of products," said a portfolio manager. "Bank treasuries have to fulfil certain criteria to make them ECB and Basel III eligible and I'm pretty sure these structures would not adhere to those specifications."

This kind of aversion to anything other than traditional covered bond products will come as unwelcome news to banks that are grappling with a market where covered bonds are king and the senior unsecured market is prohibitive to all except the strongest European banks.

Therefore, the need for a secured form of funding that will allow banks to use some of their SME loans as collateral is seen as a necessity.

"With the senior unsecured market in its current state structured covered bonds can have an important role in a bank's funding mix," said Jens Tolkmitt, chief executive of the Association of German Pfandbrief Banks (vdp).

However he cautions that there are clear distinctions between regulated covered bonds and these new entities that investors should be aware of.

"The quality of the underlying assets will be lower, they will not have a standardised structure and most importantly they will not benefit from new regulations like Basel III, Solvency II and the Investment Directive."

On the sell side bankers say current demand for structured covered bonds from real money investors is expected to remain limited as senior unsecured funding is around 40% of their total portfolio, another 40% is covered, 15% subordinated debt and 5% equity.

"I am not sure structured covered bonds will become a "real alternative" any time soon but I do think banks will continue to look for alternatives to senior funding," said Alberto Gallo, head of European credit strategy at RBS.

A PRODUCT OF THE FUTURE?

From an investor's point of view there some serious flaws in the structured route. Most importantly, these new entities would have no regulatory oversight or a governing body that would keep an eye on asset encumbrance.

"A bond backed by assets that are not specified in a covered bond legislation could be a challenge for several large covered bond investors", says Ted Lord, head of European covered bonds at Barclays Capital.

"In many cases, these investors would need to allocate such securities away from their mainstream investment portfolios and into specialised portfolios. These days, investors also want to evaluate the potential illiquidity of a certain type of security in times of stress."

But not all bankers are pessimistic about the future of structured covered bonds. "You only need to look at the UK, France and the Netherlands where banks were issuing structured covered bonds for years before they were eventually regulated," said Fritz Engelhard at Barclays Capital.

"Structured covered bonds are already on the radar of European regulators within their overall banking supervision which means that risk implications are not completely ignored."

In the current market, there are certain investors that are taking a more pragmatic approach and say with the right price they would be likely to analyse the structure.

"It will take sophisticated investors to analyse each individual issue's assets being posted as collateral. Banks are currently looking for any means of getting funding so it makes sense that they are looking to provide secured debt," said Marc Stacey, portfolio manager at Bluebay.

Another investor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said he would prefer not to be identified as he might concern investors in his fund about new assets that they haven't already been briefed on.

"Everything has a price," he said. "I think a minority of funds will really be willing to look at these products but for us if it provides value and an attractive spread I think we would buy it." (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Anil Mayre)