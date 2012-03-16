LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - DBS Bank is eyeing the
possibility of issuing Singapore's first covered bonds after
buffing up its capital with a Lower Tier 2 bond issue this week.
Those in the know say that the success of a USD2bn Reg
S/144a covered bond sale by Australian lender Commonwealth Bank
of Australia (CBA) earlier this month has caused something of a
stir in Singapore, where regulators are currently mulling a rule
change to allow local banks to issue up to 2% of their assets in
covered bonds.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore started a consultation
on the topic this week and is inviting responses by April 10 and
would become the first Asian country to allow the popular senior
secured structure.
"It makes sense for Singapore to be the first Asian country
to introduce covered bond legislation. The MAS has always
strived to ensure Singapore is at the centre of the financial
markets in Asia as well as the world," said Ken Aboud, managing
partner of Singapore at Allen & Overy.
The structure will be a welcome way for DBS - and
Singapore's two other major banks UOB and OCBC - to use
mortgage assets to reduce funding costs.
People close to the lender stopped short of saying they were
modelling a potential covered bond. They did, however, admit to
having watched carefully the CBA deal and to monitoring the
MAS's decisions on the subject.
"We expect Singaporean banks to take advantage of this
opportunity if a formal issuance framework is adopted," said
Fitch Ratings, noting that the 2% cap was "strikingly low"
versus the 8% limit in Australia.
Indeed, one banker who specializes on the structure, said
that this could be a major hurdle. "One of the advantages of
issuing covered bonds is that you can get more size, so if you
are capped at 2% of assets, you could use up the allowance very
quickly," he said.
Confirming that the structure can offer both size and
pricing benefits, CBA sold its USD2bn five-year covered bond at
115bp over mid-swaps. Australia's regulators introduced covered
bond legislation in November.
One banker calculated that the spread achieved by CBA on the
covered was some 35bp tight to what it would get on a senior
unsecured. While the cost saving is not exactly astounding, it
is nothing to be scoffed at and this is probably part of the
reason why DBS got so interested on the deal.
Assuming a similar outcome for a DBS covered bond, the bank
could get five-year money around 100bp over US Treasuries, given
that its recently issued 2017 senior unsecured bonds trade in
the area of 140bp over.
Much as CBA, a potential covered bond by DBS would probably
get a Triple A rating too. DBS is rated Aa1/AA- at the senior
level. This would mean the bonds would have high repo value and
would be absorbed by an investor group that may still not look
at DBS debt.
Therein lies the biggest advantage of the structure, that
banker said. By doing covered bonds, Singapore banks would
diversify their investor base further and open a new funding
avenue when markets are shaky.
DBS has been particularly keen on diversification lately.
This year, the bank issued the first Reg S/144a senior unsecured
bond by a Singapore financial institution. The effort to give US
accounts a chance to participate has already born fruit as DBS's
latest deal, a Lower Tier 2 bond, received strong demand from US
investors.
Adding other investors to its roster will not hurt. And, as
has happened with other structures, once DBS opens the avenue,
its smaller peers UOB and OCBC are likely to follow.
