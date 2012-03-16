LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - DBS Bank is eyeing the possibility of issuing Singapore's first covered bonds after buffing up its capital with a Lower Tier 2 bond issue this week.

Those in the know say that the success of a USD2bn Reg S/144a covered bond sale by Australian lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) earlier this month has caused something of a stir in Singapore, where regulators are currently mulling a rule change to allow local banks to issue up to 2% of their assets in covered bonds.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore started a consultation on the topic this week and is inviting responses by April 10 and would become the first Asian country to allow the popular senior secured structure.

"It makes sense for Singapore to be the first Asian country to introduce covered bond legislation. The MAS has always strived to ensure Singapore is at the centre of the financial markets in Asia as well as the world," said Ken Aboud, managing partner of Singapore at Allen & Overy.

The structure will be a welcome way for DBS - and Singapore's two other major banks UOB and OCBC - to use mortgage assets to reduce funding costs.

People close to the lender stopped short of saying they were modelling a potential covered bond. They did, however, admit to having watched carefully the CBA deal and to monitoring the MAS's decisions on the subject.

"We expect Singaporean banks to take advantage of this opportunity if a formal issuance framework is adopted," said Fitch Ratings, noting that the 2% cap was "strikingly low" versus the 8% limit in Australia.

Indeed, one banker who specializes on the structure, said that this could be a major hurdle. "One of the advantages of issuing covered bonds is that you can get more size, so if you are capped at 2% of assets, you could use up the allowance very quickly," he said.

Confirming that the structure can offer both size and pricing benefits, CBA sold its USD2bn five-year covered bond at 115bp over mid-swaps. Australia's regulators introduced covered bond legislation in November.

One banker calculated that the spread achieved by CBA on the covered was some 35bp tight to what it would get on a senior unsecured. While the cost saving is not exactly astounding, it is nothing to be scoffed at and this is probably part of the reason why DBS got so interested on the deal.

Assuming a similar outcome for a DBS covered bond, the bank could get five-year money around 100bp over US Treasuries, given that its recently issued 2017 senior unsecured bonds trade in the area of 140bp over.

Much as CBA, a potential covered bond by DBS would probably get a Triple A rating too. DBS is rated Aa1/AA- at the senior level. This would mean the bonds would have high repo value and would be absorbed by an investor group that may still not look at DBS debt.

Therein lies the biggest advantage of the structure, that banker said. By doing covered bonds, Singapore banks would diversify their investor base further and open a new funding avenue when markets are shaky.

DBS has been particularly keen on diversification lately. This year, the bank issued the first Reg S/144a senior unsecured bond by a Singapore financial institution. The effort to give US accounts a chance to participate has already born fruit as DBS's latest deal, a Lower Tier 2 bond, received strong demand from US investors.

Adding other investors to its roster will not hurt. And, as has happened with other structures, once DBS opens the avenue, its smaller peers UOB and OCBC are likely to follow. (Reporting by Christopher Langner; additional reporting Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Steve Garton)