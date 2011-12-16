LONDON, Dec 16 (IFR) - Europe's covered bond syndicate bankers, until recently thought immune from the job cull sweeping across the banking industry, are waking up to the reality that nobody is safe.

Covered bond bankers constitute around 15% of the total syndicate headcount in Europe, and banks typically have one to two people specialising in the product, some of whom also cover another asset class such as FIG or SSA.

"As an asset class we are not overstaffed by any means," said a syndicate official. "We're coming to the end of another record year in the covered bond space but that does not mean we are not at risk from the shocking things that are going on in the banking world at the moment."

In recent months, covered bond supply has plummeted from an average of EUR5.76bn per week during the first half of the year to an average EUR2.08bn in the second.

"For next year, we expect there to be continued pressure on balance sheets and banks to change their business models," said Paul Young, EMEA head of DCM and syndicate at Citi.

"It should be no surprise that this is likely to continue to bring about changes to syndicate desks, sales and banking departments across all banks."

In one such change, Christof Juetten, a covered bond syndicate official at Citi, became one of the first casualties, and is unlikely to be the last.

Juetten is said to have voluntarily quit the bank, which now leaves Tim Michael, Alex Barnes and Keval Shah to take up the slack as the market prepares for a possible wave of supply in January.

Young explained that as covered bonds become more of a credit than a rates product, it makes more sense to consolidate the team to focus on the combined business.

"We view covered bonds as a continued core activity for 2012 and while it would always be nice to have more resources we feel we will be able to manage the business effectively," he said.

CUTTING COSTS

Although Juetten is one of the first departures and has left a bank that is far from prominent in the covered market, the move has increased anxiety levels at syndicate desks, with a number of players in the sector believing that 2012 is going to be another year where cost-cutting and consolidation will be of paramount importance.

"Banks just want to be seen to be cutting costs wherever they can," said one banker. "So if you have three people on a desk and there is not much going on in the market, there's no guarantee you will keep your job."

Another shared that view and said: "If a message comes down from on high and says 10 people have to go then someone from your team could easily be one of them," said a banker from a UK bank.

Covered bonds are at the top of investor wishlists for 2012, due to their favourable regulatory treatment and added security as dual recourse obligations.

However, bankers say that while covered bonds may take centre stage in the new year, volumes are expected to decrease as execution risk has reached an all-time high and as the ECB's introduction of two three-year LTROs, scheduled for December 21 and February 29, potentially keeps many issuers out of the market.

And if public issuance falls by the wayside, a number of banks will be keen to cut back on any excess they have in their teams.

"Public issuance will probably be less than expected," said Young at Citi. "I think the LTRO scheme will prove compelling to a number of issuers who will be asking themselves why on earth they should not do as much as they can through the ECB." (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)