* Fellow board member was named CEO-designate last week
* Lutz played key role in Covestro spin-off and listing in
'15
* Spokesman says new CFO has not yet been named
(adds new CFO yet to be named, background, shares)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, June 1 Covestro, the
plastics maker that parent Bayer plans to sell, said
on Thursday that its finance chief Frank Lutz had resigned after
a fellow executive board member was named CEO-designate just
over a week ago.
Lutz, who has also held the office of labour director, gave
notice to resign as of the end of Friday, June 2, the company
said in a brief statement. "The Chairman of the Supervisory
Board has with regret taken note of this decision," it added.
The company said last week that Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Thomas would be succeeded by executive board member
Markus Steilemann in October 2018.
Lutz, a former banker whose previous roles included finance
chief of truckmaker MAN SE, had been Covestro CFO since 2014 and
played a key role as the maker of insulation foams and
transparent polycarbonate plastics was spun-off from Bayer and
listed separately in October 2015.
A Covestro spokesman declined to comment on the reasons for
his departure, adding that a new CFO had yet to be named.
The shares briefly dropped 2 percent after the news but
closed 0.6 percent higher.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edmund Blair and David
Evans)