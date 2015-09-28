FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Investor demand for Covestro
(IPO-BMSG.F) has remained sluggish and the books for
the initial public offering (IPO) of the plastics group
scheduled for Friday are still not fully covered, two sources
familiar with the transaction said.
"In this market environment investors are holding back. The
deal will likely be pulled together at the last moment," one of
the people said.
Companies generally need orders for twice the number of
shares on offer for an IPO to go through.
Covestro declined to comment.
The company aims to raise about 2.5 billion euros ($2.8
billion) in its IPO, in what could become the biggest stock
market debut in Germany in almost 15 years.
Covestro's chief financial officer told a newspaper over the
weekend that the company's stock market listing had not been
blown off course by recent share market swings.
