FRANKFURT Oct 2 Shares in Bayer's Covestro will likely be sold at 24 euros ($26.78) apiece in its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the process said.

"Orders under 24 euros risk missing out," the source said.

Covestro earlier on Friday narrowed the price guidance to 23-24 euros a share from a revised range it set on Thursday of 21.50-24.50 euros.

The company had slashed the volume of its planned IPO to 1.5 billion euros from 2.5 billion, citing deteriorating capital markets and uncertainty over future economic growth in China.

It also cut the price range from 26.50 euros to 35.50 euros and pushed back the first day of trading for its shares to Oct. 6 from Oct. 2.

