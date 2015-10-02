* Poised for one of largest German IPOs since Tognum in 2007
By Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Oct 2 Shares in Bayer's
Covestro will sell for 24 euros ($27) apiece in its
stock market flotation, Covestro said on Friday, valuing the
plastics and speciality chemicals maker at 4.86 billion euros
excluding debt.
Covestro is raising 1.5 billion euros from selling new
shares, having retreated on Thursday from a target of 2.5
billion that would have meant a stock market value of up to 7.5
billion for the entire business.
Deteriorating capital markets and the impact of the
Volkswagen emissions scandal forced it to
reconsider.
Covestro's products include coating ingredients, transparent
plastics for headlights and sunroofs in cars and chemicals for
foams used in vehicle seats.
It could still rank as the largest German flotation since
marine-engines maker Tognum went public in 2007 in a 2 billion
euro transaction, although car parts maker Schaeffler may trump
it with a larger planned offering.
Covestro earlier on Friday narrowed the price guidance to
between 23 and 24 euros per share, from a revised range it set
on Thursday of 21.50 to 24.50 euros.
Including debt and pension liabilities, the price would
value Covestro at 8.9 billion euros, in line with peers when
measured by earnings multiples.
Based on guidance for 2015 adjusted core earnings (EBITDA)
of up to 1.6 billion euros, or some of the more modest analyst
estimates of 1.47 billion, Covestro would be ascribed a multiple
of between 5.5 and 6.0 prospective earnings.
That compares with German peers Lanxess and
Evonik trading at close to six times and U.S. rival
Huntsman's multiple also of about six.
Covestro shares will begin trading on Tuesday, Oct. 6 and
the company's free float will be about 31 percent, Covestro said
in a statement on Friday.
European shares have just scored their poorest quarterly
performance since the worst of the euro zone debt crisis in
2011, undercut by signs of a slowdown in China, the world's
second-biggest economy.
Huntsman last week warned that third-quarter results would
be hurt by soft demand in Asia Pacific, prompting a plunge in
its shares.
($1 = 0.8961 euros)
