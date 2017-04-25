BRIEF-Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering receives subsidy
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
FRANKFURT, April 25 Covestro, the plastics maker that parent Bayer plans to divest, reported a larger-than-forecast profit gain for the first quarter, on stronger volumes and prices of foam chemicals used in the construction industry.
Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), rose by two thirds to 846 million euros ($919 million), above the 761 million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Covestro said it now sees the return on capital employed (ROCE) in 2017 clearly above 2016 levels, where it had previously seen a slight increase. ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's exports shrank for a second straight month in May, though electronics shipments continued to grow solidly to support an economy that wobbled in the first quarter and faces risks from deleveraging in major trading partner China.
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22