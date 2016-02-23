* Chemicals company remains positive on China

* Shares have risen since spun off from Bayer

* Sees further sales volume growth this year (Releads, adds CEO quote on China, shares)

By Ludwig Burger

COLOGNE, Germany, Feb 23 German plastics and chemicals company Covestro said growth in China put it on track for both higher sales volumes and near record levels of free cash flow this year, despite signs of a cooling economy.

"We are not that pessimistic at all about China. In international terms the country is still achieving substantial growth rates," Chief Executive Patrick Thomas.

China, which accounted for 1.88 billion euros ($2.1 billion) of Covestro's 2015 group sales of 12.08 billion euros, was still the group's largest global growth prospect.

China's economic slowdown has caused jitters in financial markets as it seeks to shift its economy towards consumption-led growth from a traditional reliance on exports and investment. China said on Tuesday domestic consumption would continue to grow at a quick pace in 2016.

Covestro's products include coating ingredients, transparent plastics for headlights and sunroofs in cars and chemicals for foams used in vehicle seats.

Covestro had its market debut in October when it was spun off from parent Bayer. Its shares gained 3.25 percent on Tuesday to 28.25 euros and are up from a floatation price of 24 euros.

The company reported a 22 percent gain in quarterly core profit on Tuesday, helped by a drop in raw material costs while keeping a product price decline in check, in particular at its transparent plastics business.

It predicted a sales volume increase of a medium single-digit percentage at its main products.

Stopping short of forecasting any precise earnings figures, finance chief Frank Lutz said volume growth would bring about higher profitability, citing better utilisation rates.

The company, which makes chemicals for insulation and upholstery foams, is banking on better usage rates at its large chemical sites, which Bayer has kept in shape over recent years and which do not require considerable upgrades.

With little need to invest, the company's cash flow after expenditures on plants and equipment -- or free cash flow -- tripled to close to a billion euros last year.

"In the future too, we aim to further optimize our free operating cash flow. It is likely to remain at a high level in 2016," the group said. ($1 = 0.9090 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Keith Weir)