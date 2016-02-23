UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Feb 23 German plastics maker Covestro reported a 22 percent gain in quarterly core profit, helped by a decline in raw-material prices.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 256 million euros ($282 million), the maker of foam chemicals and transparent plastics said on Tuesday.
Covestro, which had its market debut in October, said it expected a medium single-digit percentage volume increase at its main products, excluding certain by-products which it sells opportunistically.
($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.