Covestro Q2 profit up more than 50 pct on higher prices

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Covestro, the plastics maker that parent Bayer plans to sell, reported a larger-than-expected earnings increase for the second quarter, commanding higher prices for foam chemicals used in the construction industry amid limited supplies from rivals.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), jumped 57 percent to 848 million euros ($989 million), above the 772 million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Covestro reiterated it was targeting 2017 EBITDA and return on capital employed clearly above 2016 levels. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)