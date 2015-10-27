FRANKFURT Oct 27 German plastics maker Covestro said third-quarter core profit jumped by 44 percent, mainly thanks to a significant decline in raw-material prices.

Covestro, which had its market debut this month, said on Tuesday adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 471 million euros ($521 million) in the quarter.

Higher demand versus supply and favourable currency effects of 70 million euros also boosted earnings, it said on Tuesday.