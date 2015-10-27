BRIEF-OHR pharmaceutical announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants
* OHR Pharmaceutical announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants
FRANKFURT Oct 27 German plastics maker Covestro said third-quarter core profit jumped by 44 percent, mainly thanks to a significant decline in raw-material prices.
Covestro, which had its market debut this month, said on Tuesday adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 471 million euros ($521 million) in the quarter.
Higher demand versus supply and favourable currency effects of 70 million euros also boosted earnings, it said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* OHR Pharmaceutical announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants
* Nuvectra - effective March 30, co entered into amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics, S.A to amend development agreement between Aleva and co
NEW YORK, April 4 More companies, including carmaker BMW and insurer Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.