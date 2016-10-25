FRANKFURT Oct 25 Covestro, the
plastics maker that parent Bayer plans to divest,
reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter,
benefiting from cheaper raw petrochemical materials and higher
sales volumes.
The maker of foam chemicals and transparent plastics said
quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, rose 22
percent to 574 million euros ($624 million), well above the 506
million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Covestro now anticipates free operating cash flow for 2016,
which excludes money spent on investments, above last year's
level, it said on Tuesday. It had previously expected that
figure to be flat.
($1 = 0.9193 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)