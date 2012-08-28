Aug 28 Covidien Plc said on Tuesday that
it had won clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
for its iDrive Ultra powered stapling system, a tool used during
surgery.
This comes a week after the medical device and products
maker recalled its Duet product, which was used to reinforce
tissues after stapling. After reports of complications, Covidien
said it would stop manufacturing the product.
The new iDrive stapling system will be on the U.S. market in
the fourth quarter, the company said. It is the only fully
powered, reusable, battery-operated endoscopic surgical stapler
on the market, it added.
Covidien's stapler products account for 12 percent to 13
percent of total company revenue, according to JPMorgan analyst
Michael Weinstein. He said the company should start to benefit
from the introduction of the iDrive in 2013.