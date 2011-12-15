(Follows alerts)
Dec 15 Healthcare products and medical
device maker Covidien Plc said on Thursday it plans to
spin off its pharmaceuticals business into a standalone public
company.
At present, the pharmaceuticals business accounts for about
$2.0 billion of Covidien's sales while the medical products
business, after the spin-off, would generate about $9.6 billion
in sales, the company said.
"[The two units] have distinctly different business models,
sales channels, customers, capital requirements and talent
bases," Chief Executive José Almeida said.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)