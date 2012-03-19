* Deal expected to slightly dilute Covidien's 2012 profit
By Zeba Siddiqui
March 19 Covidien clinched a deal to buy
Israel-based respiratory systems maker superDimension Ltd for
about $300 million to gain access to devices for minimally
invasive surgeries.
The deal signals a shift in the medical device industry
towards more cost-effective procedures to tackle declining
patient volumes, as fewer Americans opt for expensive treatments
in light of a weakening economy.
"Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) offers many advantages
over traditional surgery in the way of cost containment ...
shorter patient hospital stays, fewer complications and fewer
infections," Morningstar analyst Alex Morozov told Reuters.
The industry is likely to continue to see smaller deals like
this, where bigger players such as Covidien will snap up smaller
companies with promising technology in this "very next
generation" MIS space, Morozov said.
The acquisition, which comes months after Covidien bought
BARRX Medical for $325 million in November, marks the company's
efforts to further consolidate in its strongest medical devices
segment.
"They (Covidien) paid like 10 times of (superDimension's
annual) sales, which is expensive, but long term it's a very
good move," Caris & Co analyst Jason Wittes said.
Echoing Wittes, analyst Morozov said that with $30 million
in annual sales, superDimension would not "move the needle for
Covidien," so, the payment merely reflects promise in future
potential of the technology being acquired.
The deal gives Covidien access to privately held
superDimension's iLogic System, which provides minimally
invasive access to lesions deep in the lung and lymph nodes.
According to Gabelli & Co analyst Jeff Jonas, several other
industry giants including Medtronic Inc were interested
in buying superDimension. However, a rumoured bidding war
culminated in Covidien eventually agreeing to pay $300 million.
"The product is underpenetrated right now ... They paid a
lot for it, but that's because of the level of competition for
this property -- it's a unique business and market opportunity,"
analyst Wittes said.
With Covidien's sales force and marketing infrastructure,
the product has the potential to become a lot bigger, he added.
Terms of the deal, which Covidien expects to close in the
second quarter, also include possible future performance-based
payments.
Covidien does not see the transaction having a material
impact on its 2012 sales, but expects it to slightly dilute
full-year profit.
Covidien's stock has gained nearly 24 percent since last
December, when it disclosed plans to sell its pharmaceutical
division.
Shares in the company, which itself was spun out of U.S.
conglomerate Tyco International in 2007, were down 39
cents at $53.53 late Monday morning on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)