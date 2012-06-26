June 26 U.S. health regulators censured Covidien
Plc for failing to promptly address complaints related
to deaths and serious injuries linked to its devices used in
thoracic surgery.
Covidien in January said it would recall all production lots
of its Duet TRS units, after it received reports of 13 serious
injuries and three deaths.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the company had
received numerous complaints related to the use of the product
since May 2009.
Covidien, however, did not initiate a corrective and
preventative action until Jan 19 this year, when an FDA
inspection team sought to review data related to the complaints,
the regulator said in a warning letter.
The company also failed to document investigations into the
deaths and serious injuries, the FDA said in the letter dated
June 14.
"Failure to promptly correct these violations may result in
regulatory action being initiated by the FDA without further
notice," the FDA wrote.
Covidien should investigate and determine the causes of the
violations, and take prompt actions to correct the violations
and bring the products into compliance, the regulator said.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)